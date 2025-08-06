403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/CAD Forecast 06/08: Ahead Of Jobs Data (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The US dollar has rallied slightly during the session here in early Tuesday trading against the Canadian dollar to jump slightly above the 1.38 level, but it is facing a little bit of pressure in this region. It'll be interesting to see how this plays out because on Friday we will get the Canadian employment numbers and that will have a major influence as to where we go next. That being said, if we can break above the candlestick from the Friday session, where we pulled back viciously from the 200 day EMA, that would obviously be a very bullish turn of events because not only are you taking out a very negative candlestick, but you're also jumping above the 200 day EMA, which a lot of traders pay close attention to.
So, with all of that being said, it'll be interesting to see how Canadian employment is faring and whether or not there is something to worry about there. Again, though, we had recently been consolidating in this pair.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAnd I think ultimately, we are in a situation where traders are trying to break out of there, we pulled back. Now the question is, will the retest produce support? I suspect we should have our answer in the next day or two, Friday at the latest, and then we should have a bigger move. Again, anything over the 200-day EMA suddenly looks very bullish.Ready to trade our Forex USD/CAD predictions ? Here are the best Canadian online brokers to start trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment