Nasdaq Forecast 06/08: Market Stabilizes (Video)
- The Nasdaq 100 looks like it is trying to stabilize a bit in the early hours of Tuesday. And in fact, they even spent part of the pre-market trading session rallying. The fact that we are even remotely stable after the last two candlesticks suggests that we are eventually going to try to go higher, giving it enough time. I think that makes a lot of sense. We've been in an uptrend for some time.
The 22,500 level for me is a major floor in the market where the 50 day EMA currently resides and is rising to all things being equal. This is a market that I'm looking for short-term dips to take advantage of, but I do recognize It could be fairly noisy along the way. So do keep that in mind.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThis isn't a straight shot up in the air. It's a lot of noise over the last couple of sessions that will have to be worked through. But ultimately, we've got earnings season going on right now in technology, and that will continue to push this market higher.Ready to trade our stock market forecast and analysis? Here are the best CFD stocks brokers to choose from.
