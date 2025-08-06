403
Gold Analysis 06/08: Trading May Target $3,400 Again (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Today's Gold Analysis Overview:
- The overall Gold Trend: Bearish. Today's Gold Support Levels: $3,355 – $3,320 – $3,260 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Levels: $3,400 – $3,430 – $3,480 per ounce.
- Sell gold from the resistance level of $3,410, with a target of $3,300 and a stop loss of $3,440. Buy gold from the support level of $3,320, with a target of $3,410 and a stop loss of $3,300.
Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Modi indicated that his country would continue purchasing Russian energy, and the Brazilian government arrested former President Bolsonaro, two conditions that US President Trump stated would lead to the imposition of additional tariffs this week.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTrading Advice:Traders advise buying gold on dips and avoiding risky highs despite the continued gains.Currently, the gold market is benefiting from several factors, including the renewed uncertainty fueled by US President Trump's dismissal of the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics shortly after the data release. According to commodity market analysts, the potential loss of confidence in US economic statistics could lead to the US losing its appeal to investors, enhancing gold's appeal as a safe haven.Ready to trade today's Gold prediction ? Here's a list of some of the best XAU/USD brokers to check out.
