Protest Sculpture Of Controversial Swiss Philanthropist Stolen
The intentionally inverted statue stood next to the large statue of de Pury, erected in 1855, in a central square in the city centre. It was erected in 2022 as part of the reappraisal of the city's colonial past.
De Pury (1709-1786) had bequeathed a huge fortune to the city of Neuchâtel in his will. The town used the money to construct various buildings. However, the merchant made his great fortune partly through slavery.
“As with any act of vandalism against its cultural heritage, the city intends to press charges,” Neuchâtel communications officer Sophie Schneider told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday. She was confirming a report by the online portal arcinfo.More More Swiss cities dust off their colonial past
