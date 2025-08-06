On Thursday, the Bank of England is widely expected by analysts to cut its base rate by a quarter of a point to 4.0%. These expectations are weighing on the pound against the euro and the dollar on Wednesday, as the ECB and the Fed left their rates unchanged in July. Globally, this is a game of catch-up on the part of the BoE, as since August, when the cuts began, the rate has been cut by only 100 points, with 25 more to be added on Thursday. This is significantly less than the ECB's 235 points and commensurate with the Fed's 100 points.
403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Breakout Or Fakeout? EUR/GBP Awaits Boe Rate Cut Signal
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment