Innoscripta SE Announces Publication Of Half-Year Figures For 2025


2025-08-06 02:06:52
innoscripta SE announces publication of half-year figures for 2025
Munich, August 6, 2025 – innoscripta SE, Arnulfstr. 60, 80335 Munich, will publish its half-year figures for the 2025 fiscal year on August 21, 2025 .

The half-year report will provide insights into the company's operational and financial development in the first half of 2025 and information on key figures and strategic progress.

The report will be available on the innoscripta SE website in the Investors section from August 21, 2025.

innoscripta SE will hold an online meeting on August 21, 2025, to discuss the results of the half-year figures for the 2025 fiscal year and provide information on the current status of business development. The online meeting will be held in English.

