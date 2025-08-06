Premier Names Otsaw As Preferred Robotics And Automation Supplier For Healthcare

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Premier selects Otsaw as preferred supplier of robotics and automation solutions

August 6, 2025 by David Edwards

Otsaw , a developer of autonomous robotics and operations-technology healthcare solutions, says its autonomous mobile service robots have received“technology breakthrough designation” under a national group purchasing agreement with Premier , a Delaware company specializing in healthcare.

The designation recognizes Otsaw's robotics and automation solutions as qualifying for“preferred purchasing terms” through the agreement with Premier.

The agreement provides Premier's participating members – any entity listed on Premier's membership roster with purchasing rights under the Agreement – access to preferred pricing and terms for Otsaw's Transcar and Camello+ autonomous robotic solutions.

Purpose-built for healthcare environments, Transcar and Camello+ leverage artificial intelligence to enhance operational efficiency and safety. These autonomous mobile robots streamline logistics and service delivery, reducing manual transport tasks and allowing healthcare staff to focus more fully on clinical care.

Ling Ting Ming, Otsaw founder and CEO, says:“In our view, the awarding of a national agreement by Premier affirms Otsaw's position at the forefront of healthcare innovation and validates the strategic relevance of our artificial intelligence-driven autonomous solutions in today's evolving logistics landscape.

“We believe our technology directly addresses critical pain points across the healthcare value chain by enabling hospitals to optimize resources, reduce operating costs, and improve patient outcomes.

“We consider this milestone to strengthen our commercial trajectory in the US and expect it will contribute to our meaningful long-term value creation.”

As part of the agreement, Otsaw will also participate in“Breakthroughs 25”, Premier's flagship annual conference taking place at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland from July 15 to 17, 2025.

This event is expected to bring together healthcare leaders from across the United States to collaborate and share innovations addressing the industry's most critical challenges. Otsaw believes its inclusion highlights our position as a thought leader and innovator in intelligent healthcare automation.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, providing solutions to two-thirds of all healthcare providers in the US.

Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers, payers and policymakers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies.

With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.