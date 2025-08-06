Investornewsbreaks Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) Elevates Seven Key Leaders To Senior VP Roles

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AENT) has promoted seven seasoned executives to Senior Vice President roles across its sales, fulfillment, IT, finance, and legal departments. The move reflects the company's focus on accelerating growth in licensed collectibles and physical media through operational efficiency, exclusive content expansion, and a scalable, capital-light fulfillment model. CEO Jeff Walker praised the newly appointed SVPs for driving innovation across core functions, including data infrastructure, automation, and financial strategy. Chairman Bruce Ogilvie added that their elevation reflects the company's confidence in their continued contributions as Alliance advances its position in the global collectibles ecosystem. Shares of Alliance Entertainment were trading up 5.81% at $5.28 on Wednesday morning.

To view the full press release, visit

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 325,000 unique in-stock SKUs - including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games - Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. The company's growing collectibles portfolio includes Handmade by RobotsTM, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world's top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love - across formats and generations. For more information, visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN