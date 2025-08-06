Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
From Strength To Strength: Cascale's Path Forward

From Strength To Strength: Cascale's Path Forward


2025-08-06 02:01:18
(MENAFN- 3BL) In the latest blog, Cascale Board Chair, Tamar Hoek, celebrates the organization's strong foundation and reflects on the strength, clarity, and momentum Cascale has built collectively. As the search for a new CEO begins, she highlights Cascale's commitment to excelling amid uncertainty. Tamar commends former CEO Colin Browne for his leadership, and welcomes Interim CEO Harsh Saini re-affirming Cascale's dedication to moving forward with a clear strategy and strong direction.

Read the full blog, titled: From Strength to Strength: Cascale's Path Forward

MENAFN06082025007202015466ID1109894257

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search