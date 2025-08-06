123Invent Inventor Develops Fall Safety System (OSK-1198)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desperately wanted to find a way to help grandparents and others get up after a fall," said an inventor, from Jonesborough, Tenn., "so I invented the NANA & POPPY LIFT. My design allows the user to assist themself with their own rescue, therefore providing the freedom to live at home rather than a care facility."
The invention provides an effective way for an individual to get up after a fall. In doing so, it increases safety and independence. It also provides added peace of mind. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for the elderly, individuals with limited mobility, etc.
The NANA & POPPY LIFT is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Ben Parrish at 423-741-4554 or email [email protected] .
