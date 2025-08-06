Manischewitz And Jscreen Launch Deli Is In Your DNA Tour To Promote Jewish Genetic Health

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The launch is timed to coincide with theseason, with a primary focus on college campuses where students are offered genetic testing to help ensure the health of their future families. Additional events and activations will continue throughout the year to engage young adults and families in communities across the country.

September also marks Tay-Sachs Awareness Month , a time dedicated to educating the public about Tay-Sachs disease - a rare, inherited disorder that destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Tay-Sachs is more common among people of Ashkenazi Jewish descent and typically presents in infancy, leading to severe physical and mental deterioration and ultimately early death, often by the age of five. There is currently no cure. Tay-Sachs Awareness Month underscores the critical importance of genetic screening, especially for those in high-risk populations, to prevent the transmission of this devastating condition to future generations.

Over the years, jscreen has built strong relationships with student groups on college campuses through on-site genetic screening events and partnerships with organizations that connect with younger and broader communities. During these particularly challenging times for the Jewish community, Manischewitz has joined forces with jscreen to support students and other individuals at screening events by providing care packages with kosher comfort foods and co-branded "Deli is in my DNA" T-shirts and sweatshirts.

Select events will also feature the "Manischewitz Deli on Wheels," a new traveling restaurant serving food and distributing swag. Manischewitz food items provided at events will include matzo ball soup, hot dogs, knishes, rugelach, babka and more.

Events on the schedule include: AEPhi convention in Maryland; ZBT convention in New Orleans; Tu B'Av White Party in New York City; HIGA conference in Boston; JGO conference as well as screening events at colleges such as Yeshiva University and Stern College. Events will continue throughout the year.

Now in its 12th year, jscreen simplifies genetic screening by providing access to at-home saliva kits. jscreen's reproductive carrier testing empowers individuals and couples with comprehensive insights into their genetic makeup and the risk of having a child with a genetic disease. If an elevated risk is identified, genetic counselors offer private consultations via phone or video conferencing to help families plan for healthy futures.

"We are proud to launch the 'Deli is in Your DNA' program with Manischewitz and to provide students and others with education and support," said Karen Arnovitz Grinzaid , Founding Executive Director of jscreen.

"There is no better time than now to collaborate with jscreen to educate and reach college students, and people of all ages, about the significance of genetic screening for the well-being of this and future generations," said Shani Seidman , CMO of Manischewitz. "We share the love of family and are proud to launch the 'Deli is in Your DNA' program to support genetic testing with comforting, nostalgic Jewish food. Manischewitz products are 'comfort food for the soul,' and what better time than now to nurture young people at screenings and help spread awareness for a healthier future?"

Visit to support this important cause and contact sbender@bendergroupprcom if you would like a "Deli is in Your DNA" screening event at a location.

For more information about jscreen testing, visit .

To learn more about Manischewitz, visit .

About jscreen ®

jscreen is a national non-profit public health initiative dedicated to preventing genetic diseases. The jscreen program provides convenient at-home access to cutting-edge genetic testing technology, patient education, and genetic counseling services. jscreen believes the combination of education, access to premier genetic screening technologies, and personalized, confidential support are the keys to preventing devastating diseases.

About the Manischewitz Brand:

The Manischewitz Brand offers a diverse product line of over 30 unique categories. Established in 1888 by Rabbi Dov Behr Manischewitz, the iconic brand began as a small bakery producing Passover matzo. Its success paved the way for introducing new products such as Tam Tam® Crackers, Chicken Soup, Macaroons, and Gefilte Fish. Today, Manischewitz offers a wide range of products including Broths, Noodles, Potato Pancakes, and Matzo Balls. The Manischewitz Brand, now part of New Jersey-based KAYCO , a family-owned company known as America's first name in kosher products, continues to uphold its tradition.

