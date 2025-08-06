Bybit's Ben Zhou Charts Bold New Course To Rewrite Crypto Success At Mid-Year Keynote

Celebrating over six years of service, 74 million users, and a milestone where 1 in 8 crypto enthusiasts globally have chosen Bybit, CEO and Co-founder Ben Zhou reaffirmed the exchange's mission: Rewrite Your Success. Reshape The Standard.

"Crypto is no longer just about speculation - it's about real world application. At Bybit, we're not just trading the future; we're rewriting and reshaping what success looks like, bit by bit," said Zhou.

Compliance as a Foundation for the Future

Bybit opened the keynote with a reaffirmation of its compliance-first approach - a critical pillar as the industry matures. Now fully compliant with the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) framework and securing FIU-India registration in the first half of 2025, Bybit emphasized compliance not as a barrier but as an enabler. Zhou emphasized that "sustainability in crypto begins with trust and transparency," and positioned compliance not as a constraint, but as a catalyst for long-term growth.

Rewriting the Industry Security Standard

Bybit has also successfully rewritten the industry standard for security following a sophisticated multi-stage attack on one of its vendors in February - the largest known hack in crypto history. While Bybit's own infrastructure remained uncompromised, the company acted swiftly in response. Within weeks, it completed nine extensive security audits - conducted by both internal and independent experts - and implemented over 50 enhanced safeguards.

The response drew industry-wide praise and global recognition for its transparency, resilience, and user-first approach. Today, Bybit's security overhaul is regarded as a new benchmark in platform integrity.

Trading Excellence Backed by Infrastructure Upgrades

Bybit continues to lead in performance and reliability. Its upgraded matching engine now handles 3.5 million transactions per second, processing nearly 200 billion daily orders - a 75% year-over-year increase in the first half of 2025.

By extending its Rapid Price Improvement (RPI) mechanism to perpetual contracts, Bybit has delivered 150% higher liquidity and up to 5x better execution across retail and VIP accounts, firmly establishing itself as the go-to destination for professional trading.

Setting a New Height in Crypto Wealth Management

As institutional and high-net-worth adoption increases, Bybit is reshaping what wealth preservation means in the digital age. Its newly launched wealth management platform has already surpassed $150 million in AUM, offering curated portfolios and strategic services tailored to sophisticated investors - all underpinned by Bybit's trading depth and robust security infrastructure.

Redefining Real-World Utility: Bybit Card and Payments

Another highlight was the new edition of the Bybit Card - now positioned as a crypto-native business card that integrates seamlessly into both corporate and consumer spending. With support for Visa and Mastercard networks, smart security features, and real-time expense tracking, the card bridges the gap between digital assets and daily transactions. Bybit Card is expected to expand into the EU region in August, with Peru and Colombia lined up for Q4.

Bybit's payments infrastructure has also made major strides. Native support for nationwide QR payments in Southeast Asia and LATAM has driven a 719% quarter-over-quarter increase in usage. With over two million users and cross-sector partnerships with local services like Rappi and Vivaticket, Bybit is moving closer to making crypto as usable as "cash".

Introducing Bybit Lite to Earn, Manage, and Trade

Zhou unveiled the upgraded Bybit App - a unified platform that streamlines both active trading and passive income generation. Bybit Lite is a new upgraded version for casual users and a reimagined Earn section, offering personalized strategies and simplified ways to activate idle capital.

A Key Partner of Mantle 2.0

A major announcement was Bybit's deepened strategic alignment with Mantle This partnership sets the stage for what Zhou called "a bold new chapter in institutional-grade on-chain finance." The launch of Mantle 2.0 comes with renewed leadership and tighter ecosystem integration - including Helen Liu, Co-CEO and Partner of Bybit and Emily Bao, Head of Spot and Web3 at Bybit stepping in as key advisors.

Together, Bybit, as one of Mantle's ecosystem partners, will accelerate the development of decentralized finance by aligning infrastructure, liquidity, and governance. The collaboration aims to set new standards for scalability and compliance, while tapping into the growing demand for trust-driven DeFi solutions.

Reshaping the Standard

With this keynote, Bybit signaled more than just platform growth - it marked a shift in how the industry defines success. Zhou's message was clear: The next era of crypto will be shaped by platforms that offer trust, usability, and true innovation.

"We believe crypto should be usable, secure, and powerful enough to serve everyone - from first-time users to institutional investors," Zhou said. "Together with our community, we are rewriting the rules and reshaping the space for good."

Watch the full keynote replay here .

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit