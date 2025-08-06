Richmond American Community Hosting Open House In Saratoga Springs
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Springs Village at Wander on Saturday, August 16, between 12 and 4 p.m. for community and model home tours. Complimentary dessert will be provided, and attendees will have the opportunity to enter a prize drawing.
More about this community:
Beautiful new ranch-style homes from the upper $700s
Up to 4 bedrooms & approx. 2,670 sq. ft.
Professionally curated fixtures & finishes
Master-planned amenities, including a community pool, sports courts, parks, trails & more
Near shopping, dining & essential services
Within Alpine School District
Springs Village at Wander is located at 233 E. Polaris Drive in Saratoga Springs. For more information, call 385.799.8228 or visit RichmondAmerican .
About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.
SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
