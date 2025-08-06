ORIGIS ENERGY AND PIONEER COMMUNITY ENERGY ANNOUNCE 20-YEAR SOLAR + BATTERY STORAGE AGREEMENT

ROCKLIN, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Origis Energy, one of America's leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution platforms, and Pioneer Community Energy (Pioneer), a not-for-profit electricity provider headquartered in Rocklin, California, announced the signing of a 20-year agreement for the Chalan Solar + Storage project in Lost Hills, Kern County, California. Origis Energy will develop, construct and operate the 65 MWac Solar + 25 MW (100 MWh) battery energy storage system facility, selling the power to Pioneer to help fuel its growth. Chalan is slated for commercial operation in 2026.

"Our partnership with Origis Energy comes at a very opportune time. As Pioneer plans to expand our service territory into 13 new territories, this agreement ensures that we can provide clean energy and increased storage that helps meet renewable energy and sustainability targets while meeting the load requirements for our new customers," said Vice Chair of Pioneer's Board of Directors and Rocklin City Councilmember Greg Janda.

"We are pleased to partner with Pioneer and we look forward to delivering them solar and storage solutions as they execute on their expansion plans. For Origis, this partnership also represents an important step forward in our mission and strategy to deliver cost-effective electricity to customers across the U.S." said Vikas Anand, Chief Executive Officer of Origis Energy.

For additional information, visit or .

ABOUT ORIGIS ENERGY

Origis Energy is accelerating the transition to a carbon-free future by Reimagining ZeroSM. As one of America's leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution platforms, the company continues to expand and reimagine its contribution to the world's net-zero goals. Origis Energy puts customers first to deploy a wide range of sustainable solutions for grid power generation, performance optimization, and long-term operation of solar and energy storage plants across the U.S. Learn more at OrigisEnergy.

ABOUT PIONEER COMMUNITY ENERGY

With an A- issuer credit rating from S&P Global, Pioneer is a community-owned, not-for-profit electricity provider serving unincorporated Placer and El Dorado counties and the incorporated areas of Auburn, Colfax, Grass Valley, Lincoln, Loomis, Nevada City, Placerville, and Rocklin. Pioneer serves a population of nearly one million with nearly 175,000 residential and commercial meters and powers the communities it serves with competitive rates, exceptional local service, and a choice in energy options.

SOURCE Origis Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED