123Invent Inventor Develops Compact Cornhole-Style Game (OSK-1212)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for everyone to enjoy playing cornhole," said an inventor, from Norton, Kan., "so I invented ACES IN THE HOLE. My design can be played indoors, it eliminates the need to bend and throw traditional bean bags, and it enhances fun for the whole family."
The invention provides a compact cornhole-style game. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional card games and activities. As a result, it enhances fun and entertainment. It also can be played as an individual, couples, teams, or groups up to 8 people. The invention features a unique and portable design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for ages 4 and older.
ACES IN THE HOLE is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Timothy Sprigg at 785-877-2932 or email [email protected] .
