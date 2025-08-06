Jeremy Fields Of Newsmatics Joins Forbes Communications Council

- Jeremy FieldsWASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jeremy Fields, vice president of corporate development at Newsmatics , has been accepted into the Forbes Communications Council , a prestigious, invitation-only organization made up of public relations leaders from across the country.Fields, a nearly decade-long veteran of the news technology space, will contribute regular articles aimed at helping PR professionals and small business owners navigate the evolving landscape of generative AI.His insights will focus on how strategically crafted press releases can enhance visibility in search and AI-driven discovery platforms, while empowering brands to shape and protect their narratives in an increasingly algorithmic media environment.Fields is also a member of the National Press Club (NPC) in Washington, D.C., a hub for journalism and media innovation, where he engages with leading voices at the intersection of technology, communications, and public affairs to inform his writing and industry perspective.“It's an honor to contribute to the Forbes Communications Councils at such a pivotal moment for media and communications,” Fields said.“As generative AI transforms how stories are discovered and consumed, I am excited to continue helping PR professionals and small business owners understand how strategic press releases can shape brand narratives and drive visibility in this new era.”The Forbes Communications Council is an elite community, estimated to include 2,500 leading communications and PR executives. Fields was selected by a review committee based on his strong background in global communications and proven expertise in strategic business development.Criteria for acceptance included a track record of driving business growth and notable personal and professional achievements. Fields will also participate in panel discussions with fellow council members.Fields takes pride in leading a team of remote workers around the world and developing partnerships and strategic initiatives at Newsmatics, an AI-powered news tech company that turns raw press and news content into real-time, useful insights.Its flagship platform, EIN Presswire , is a leading press release distribution service that serves many small and mid-sized businesses and PR agencies worldwide.The company also offers a suite of tools that go beyond traditional newswires or media monitors, including bias and ownership labels to help bring transparency to the news industry.Newsmatics boasts one of the largest real-time news indexing systems and a global media network with more than 3,900 publications under Affinity Group Publishing , where clients' press releases are placed.For more information, visit Newsmatics' website by clicking here .

