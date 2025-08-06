MECC Embarks On Field Trips To Surveil Coastal Water Quality Within Seasonal Monitoring Program For 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), represented by the department of marine and soil environmental quality under the Monitoring and Inspection Department, has initiated field trips to monitor coastal water quality for the summer season, starting this August, as part of the approved seasonal monitoring program for 2025.

These trips are part of the national comprehensive plan for marine water environmental monitoring across a variety of coastal areas of the nation, in a step aimed at supporting ongoing efforts to protect the marine environment and ensure its sustainability, MECC said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement noted that the program intends to monitor the seasonal changes in coastal water quality, assess the levels of chemical and physical elements, and study the factors that influence the marine ecosystem.

The ministry is persistently committed to applying the highest technical and scientific standards in the field of surveilling and analyzing the marine ecosystem, with particular emphasis on doubling down on constant protection and coordination efforts in collaboration with the relevant entities, thereby contributing to achieving the national goals associated with environmental development and sustainability, the statement underlined.

Over the past winter season, the department of marine and soil environmental quality accomplished surveillance operations at 14 marine sites distributed across several coastal areas statewide, culminating in collating accurate data on water quality indicators, ahead of comparing them with past seasons' findings to monitor environmental changes and analyze their impacts.