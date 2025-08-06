Middle East Startups Gain Global Ground With Original Tech Solutions
Mirakhmedov, Director and Co-founder of Scalo Technologies
Mirakhmedov has seen startups like Seez, InstaDeep, and Dake Rechsand redefine what 'Made in MENA' means, with original, scalable solutions that now compete on the world stage, and he says many more success stories will follow.
"The most exciting new tech is no longer exclusive to Silicon Valley," says Mirakhmedov, Director and Co-founder of Scalo Technologies, the UAE tech venture company. "Startups in this region are attracting investors and global partners with smart, scalable solutions to urgent problems."
"Made in MENA' no longer means just copying something else. It now stands for original products built to meet real needs in tough markets, with plans to grow beyond from the start."
Mirakhmedov says the UAE is now one of the safest and most welcoming places for startups, thanks to government efforts that created a strong, business-friendly environment for founders who have reaped the benefits.
Among the standout performers has been Dubai-based autotech startup Seez. It began with an app that could identify any car from a single photo, gaining nearly three million users quickly, before shifting its focus to address broader industry challenges.
Seez now offers software solutions to car dealerships and manufacturers to enhance customer experience and boost sales. The company has expanded into 16 markets, from Mexico to Australia, providing a full AI- and machine learning-powered SaaS platform built on its own technology. Earlier this year, UK-based Pinewood Technologies acquired Seez for $46.2 million.
"This shows that homegrown tech from the region can effectively reach underserved markets and do so faster than many international competitors," says Mirakhmedov.
"This is happening more often now. Startups across MENA are focused on solving persistent problems and creating products built from the ground up, many of which can succeed beyond the region."
Another strong example is Dubai-based Dake Rechsand, which helps grow crops in deserts and save water. The company made a sand-based material that helps desert soil hold water, so rain can be saved and dry land turned into farmland. The company has expanded from the UAE into the USA, India, China, and South Africa.
Says Mirakhmedov , "This shows how MENA tech companies can make a real difference globally by solving important problems with well-designed solutions, instead of just chasing growth."
