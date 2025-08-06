Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jamaica National Day

On behalf of the United States, I extend my warm congratulations to the people of Jamaica as they celebrate 63 years of independence.

The United States and Jamaica share a deep and enduring partnership grounded in security cooperation and mutual economic opportunity. Our collaboration strengthens both our nations by disrupting criminal networks, promoting investment, and supporting regional stability. I commend Jamaica’s ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime and foster private-sector growth. These efforts benefit both Americans and Jamaicans and reinforce our shared commitment to prosperity and national sovereignty.

We look forward to further strengthening our partnership and wish the people of Jamaica a joyful Independence Day.

