Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Swiss President Keller-Sutter

2025-08-06 02:00:33

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and Vice President and Minister of Economy Guy Parmelin today to discuss the importance of a fair and balanced trade relationship that benefits the American people. They also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral defense cooperation.

