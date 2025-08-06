Secretary Of State Marco Rubio And Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric Before Their Meeting
QUESTION: Mr. Secretary, will Russian sanctions still go into effect later this week after the Witkoff meeting with President Putin?
SECRETARY RUBIO: Thank you. We’ll have more to say about that later on today. (Inaudible.) Ambassador Witkoff’s on his way back now. We – I just got off the phone with him a few minutes ago. We’ll have some other discussions throughout the day, and then hopefully there’ll be some announcements here fairly soon. Maybe positive, maybe not. We’ll see.
Thank you.
QUESTION: Did Russia agree to a ceasefire?
