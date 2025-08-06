Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Of State Marco Rubio And Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric Before Their Meeting

Secretary Of State Marco Rubio And Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric Before Their Meeting


2025-08-06 02:00:32

QUESTION:  Mr. Secretary, will Russian sanctions still go into effect later this week after the Witkoff meeting with President Putin?

SECRETARY RUBIO:  Thank you.  We’ll have more to say about that later on today.  (Inaudible.)  Ambassador Witkoff’s on his way back now.  We – I just got off the phone with him a few minutes ago.  We’ll have some other discussions throughout the day, and then hopefully there’ll be some announcements here fairly soon.  Maybe positive, maybe not.  We’ll see.

Thank you.

QUESTION:  Did Russia agree to a ceasefire?

MENAFN06082025004514009831ID1109894218

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search