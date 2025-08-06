Logar Apple Yield Estimated To Reach 19,000MT This Year

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): Apple yield in central Logar province are expected to reach 19,000 metric tons this year - a nearly five percent increase compared to last year's harvest.

Abdul Basir Shahid, spokesman for the Department of Agriculture, told Pajhwok Afghan News that orchard owners in the province produced around 18,000 metric tons of apples last year.

“This year, yields from Pul-i-Alam, the provincial capital, and other districts are estimated to reach approximately 19,000 metric tons - a 4% increase over the previous year,” he said.

Sahid added that with support from various institutions and personal investment by farmers, seven hectares of new apple orchards and 150 acres (about 60 hectares) of other fruit orchards have been established this year.

He attributed the growth in production to the expansion of orchards and the delivery of professional training and agricultural guidance to local farmers.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Salim, an orchard owner from Charkh district, expressed satisfaction with the increased yields.

However, he urged the Department of Agriculture and Livestock to assist in securing reliable domestic and international markets for their apple produce.

