Putin Meets Trump's Special Envoy In Moscow

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Kremlin has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Steve Witkoff, special envoy of US President Donald Trump, in Moscow on Wednesday.

The meeting took place just days before the White House's deadline for Russia to reach a peace deal with Ukraine, or face potentially severe economic penalties - including sanctions that could impact countries purchasing Russian oil, the Associated Press reported.

The Kremlin did not immediately release further details about the discussions. Earlier in the day, footage aired by TASS showed Witkoff taking a morning stroll through Zaryadye Park - located near the Kremlin - accompanied by Kirill Dmitriev, Putin's envoy for investment and economic cooperation.

Dmitriev has played a key role in three rounds of direct negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul in recent months, as well as in dialogue with US officials.

Despite these efforts, the talks have failed to make progress in ending the three-year war sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

President Trump's deadline for a resolution expires on Friday. Washington has warned of“severe tariffs” and additional economic penalties if the violence does not cease.

sa/ma