Khost Flood-Hit Families Demand Emergency Assistance

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): At least two people lost their lives and dozens of residential houses were damaged by flash floods in southeastern Khost province.

Flash floods swept through some parts of the Khost city, the provincial capital, and several districts, leaving many families in need of emergency aid.

Director of Natural Disasters Preparedness Maulvi Dost Mohammad Hilal told Pajhwok Afghan News around 60 residential houses were either partially or completed destroyed.

He said two members of a family- a child and a woman- lost their lives in the disaster.

In some districts, strong winds and hailstorms also caused damage to crops and vehicles and several livestock were perished, he added.

He assured that a survey has been launched and efforts were underway to deliver essential assistance to affected-families.

Meanwhile, some residents of Khost city said the floods not only caused loss of lives, but also led to financial damage.

Abdul Samad, an inhabitant of the provincial capital, said floodwaters entered his home, destroying all kitchenware and household items.

He urged the caretaker government to provide them with initial aid.

He added:“This is our house- everything is in chaos. The floodwaters entered rooms and swept everything outside. We urge for assistance with basic living items. We spent the whole night standing.”

Mohammad Naseemm, another resident of Khost city, lost two members of his family due to the flood.

He told Pajhwok despite efforts to block the water, the heavy floods broke down their house walls and rushed inside.

“The boy and the woman were in the basement. They were trying to lift the belongings to higher ground when the wall collapsed and the floodwaters surged into the basement. They got trapped and, sadly, lost their lives,” he said.

Meanwhile, deputy governor Maulvi Mahboob Shah Qanit said during an administrative meeting on Wednesday that the survey of affected individuals was ongoing and would be conducted in organised and accurate manner.

He added necessary and timely assistance would be provided in coming days.

He also urged organisations and charitable institutions to provide the flood-hit individuals with assistance.

