Mortgage Rates Fall To 10‐Month Low Consumers Encouraged To Refinance Or Buy Now

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Mortgage Calculator Company LLC (NMLS #2377459), a Miami-based non-delegated correspondent mortgage lender, is urging homeowners and prospective buyers to take action as mortgage rates fall to their lowest point in ten months. According to MarketWatch, the average 30-year fixed rate has dipped to approximately 6.57%, spurred by a weak July jobs report and declining Treasury yields. This marks the most affordable mortgage environment since October 2024 and presents a rare opportunity for both refinance savings and increased homebuying power (marketwatch).

As affordability improves, The Mortgage Calculator offers consumers a powerful edge with its proprietary AI-powered digital platform. The company's technology, Calvin AI, provides instant pricing and live mortgage quotes across more than 5,000 loan programs . Unlike traditional lenders, the platform empowers borrowers with access to a wide array of financing solutions-many of which are not available elsewhere.

Borrowers can explore conventional and government loan options, along with a full suite of Non-QM and investor-friendly programs. These include Bank Statement Loans for self-employed borrowers, 1099 Income Loans, P&L-Only Loans, Asset Depletion and Asset-Based Loans, Written VOE Loans, ITIN Loans, DSCR Loans for rental properties, Jumbo Loans, Construction and Land Loans, Second Mortgage HELOCs, and Hard Money or Bridge Loans. Whether purchasing a primary residence or refinancing an investment portfolio, borrowers match with a loan type that meets their unique financial profile .

“Today's rate environment opens the door for new buyers and homeowners looking to refinance,” said Nicholas Hiersche, President of The Mortgage Calculator.“Our proprietary AI platform enables borrowers to instantly compare thousands of options and apply in minutes. We combine automation and human support to deliver speed, flexibility, and access to exclusive programs most lenders don't offer.”

Consumers can view accurate, live mortgage rates at . To apply instantly or get matched with a custom loan, users can visit . Those interested in refinancing can get an instant quote at .

The Mortgage Calculator's platform is built for modern borrowers-entirely digital, mobile-friendly, and supported by a team of licensed loan officers in over 34 states. As rates remain at a 10-month low, the company encourages consumers to take advantage of this affordability window before market conditions change.

About Mortgage Calculator Company LLC

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Mortgage Calculator Company LLC is a licensed non-delegated correspondent mortgage lender (NMLS #2377459) offering thousands of mortgage and refinance solutions. The company's proprietary tech and AI engine, Calvin AI, provide live pricing, instant matching, and full digital application support across conventional, government, and Non-QM loans. With a growing team of 450+ licensed originators and a nationwide footprint, The Mortgage Calculator is redefining home financing for today's borrowers. Learn more at

The Mortgage Calculator is a registered DBA of Mortgage Calculator Company LLC NMLS #:2377459 Licensed in the following states that require specific licensing disclosures: AZ (#1040352), CA CFL (60DBO-171188), GA Georgia Residential Mortgage Licensee (#2377459), IL MB.6761755 Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Division of Banking, 100 West Randolph, 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601 1-888-473-4858. Licensed by the NJ Department of Banking and Insurance. Not licensed or conducting business in New York. Mortgage Broker only, not a Mortgage Lender or Mortgage Correspondent Lender in Connecticut.

The principal and interest payment on a $400,000 30-year Fixed-Rate Loan at 6.000% and 80% loan-to-value (LTV) and 760 credit score is $2,398. The Annual Percentage Rate (APR) is 6.262% with estimated finance charge of $9,500. The principal and interest payments, which will continue for 360 months until paid in full, does not include taxes and home insurance premiums, which will result in a higher actual monthly payment. Rates current as of 8/6/2025. Subject to borrower approval. Disclosure: All lending products are subject to credit & property approval. Rates, program terms & conditions are subject to change without notice. Not all products are available in all states or for all amounts. Other restrictions & limitations apply.

Mortgage Calculator Company LLC is licensed as a Mortgage Lender and/or Mortgage Broker in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and more pending.

