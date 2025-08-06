INDUSTRY LEADERS LAUNCH EIDER CREEK

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Eider Creek may be a new firm, but it is built on relationships developed over decades of shared investment experiences and aligned values," says partner Ben Doherty. "Our team brings a disciplined, research-led process, a deep understanding of the industrial sector, and a strong commitment to fiduciary responsibility and strategic value creation."

Eider Creek is structured as a vertically aligned platform focused on acquiring and developing institutional-quality warehouse and logistics properties.



Eider Creek Development , the firm's development arm, will focus on developing industrial projects in core Texas markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston. Eider Creek Partners , the firm's investment management arm, will focus on acquisitions and development through strategic joint ventures in key logistics corridors across the U.S.

In addition to their leadership roles, the founding partners remain actively involved in sourcing, underwriting, and executing investments across the platform.



Randy Baird leads portfolio strategy, valuation oversight, and strategic capital relationships, drawing on a thirty-year career advising many of the nation's leading real estate investors through senior roles at CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, and HFF.

Ben Doherty leads investment strategy, governance, and capital formation, drawing on over two decades of playing a central role in leading and managing Crow Holding Capital's industrial and self-storage platforms. Brice Hafner leads development, acquisitions, and asset management. He brings deep experience from prior leadership roles at GreyArch Properties and Crow Holdings Capital, where he led acquisitions and development initiatives across the South-Central and Western U.S.

With this launch, Eider Creek enters the market with a distinctive blend of entrepreneurial agility and institutional experience. The platform is shaped by deep sector expertise, a focused investment strategy, and a long-term commitment to value creation.

For more information about Eider Creek's investments and projects, please contact Kendall Bratton at [email protected] or visit

