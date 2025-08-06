Growing People Big And Small: Celebree School Debuts In Branchburg-Somerville

Early Childhood Education Franchise Opens in Branchburg-Somerville, Brings Well-Rounded Program to the Community

BRANCHBURG-SOMERVILLE, N.J., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, will open its newest school on Aug. 11 in Branchburg-Somerville. Located at 1005 US-202 , the new school will provide a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children while adhering to New Jersey's early education standards.

Celebree School in Branchburg-Somerville is owned and operated by Jalpesh Chokshi, a local entrepreneur and father of two who left a career in finance in 2012 to follow his passion for small business. While running local Mexican restaurants, he was inspired by his own children's daycare experience to focus on early education and make a lasting impact in the community.

"I didn't just want to build a business-I wanted to build something meaningful for my family and the community," Chokshi said. "Celebree is a place where children grow, families feel supported, and community ties are strengthened."

Chokshi will own and operate the location with the support of his wife, Dhruti, a Clinical Scientist and current PTO President at a local school. The couple is committed to giving back to the community through meaningful partnerships. For every child enrolled, the school will make donations to nonprofit organizations such as Make-A-Wish and the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey.

In addition, Celebree School is exploring a partnership with Somerset Pediatric Hospital to further support children and families in the area. Local residents may also see Celebree School featured on kids' menus, activity mats, and other fun, family-friendly items as part of its community engagement efforts.

The new school opens on Aug. 11 with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the local chamber of commerce on Aug. 18. The early childhood education center will serve infants through preschool-age children and bring more than 25 new jobs to the community.

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and SmallTM, and was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Each Celebree School is a village made up of parents, children, and educators while providing curriculum-based care that prepares your child for kindergarten and beyond.

With a 30-plus-year history of providing superior early childhood education, Celebree School delivers a stable, secure learning environment that helps children develop a lifelong love of learning. Programs are available for children six weeks to 12 years old with unique curriculums designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part time or full time and parents are allowed to drop in and visit at any time.

"We're honored to continue to help brilliant entrepreneurs like Jalpesh Chokshi actualize their business goals and have them join our Celebree School family," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "As we continue to expand our brand's footprint through franchising, it's more important than ever that we partner with local community leaders who have a passion for early childhood education. The opening of Jalpesh's school brings me immense pride and joy. I know he is the perfect franchisee to drive our mission forward."

Celebree School – Branchburg-Somerville is open Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. For more information on Celebree School in Branchburg-Somerville, please visit or call (908) 420-1692.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and SmallTM, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands , merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree. Connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

