Aerospace And Defense Telemetry Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Current And Future Trends Till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aerospace And Defense Telemetry Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Much Is The Aerospace And Defense Telemetry Market Worth?

Recent years have seen robust expansion in the aerospace and defense telemetry market. Projected growth sees the sector advancing from $8 billion in 2024 to an approximate value of $8.62 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Notable contributors to this historic period of growth include rising geopolitical tensions, modernization efforts in the military, increases in budgetary allocations, expansion of aircraft fleets, and a surge in space exploration.

The market size of aerospace and defense telemetry is anticipated to witness significant growth in the approaching years, expanding to $11.4 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The forecasted period's growth is influenced by worldwide security threats, growing demand for military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), and a surge in research and development. Noteworthy trends during the forecast period consist of satellite-based telemetry, integration of artificial intelligence and data analytics, smaller telemetry devices, Internet of Things (IoT) integration, and the use of telemetry in hypersonic systems.

Download a free sample of the aerospace and defense telemetry market report:



What Are The Factors Driving The Aerospace And Defense Telemetry Market?

The growth of the aerospace and defense telemetry market is primarily fueled by the rising defense budgets of nations. These budgets are allocated by governments for the enhancement of their defense capabilities. As such budgets grow, the procurement and updating of aerospace and defense telemetry also expands. These systems are integral to information processing in the defense sector. For instance, the USFACT report reveals that the U.S. military expenditure for 2023 was around $820.3 billion, making up about 13.3% of the total federal budget for the year. In addition, the Department of Defense (DoD) in March 2023 proposed a budget of $842.0 billion for 2024, indicating a 2.6% rise. Hence, the augmentation of the defense budget is propelling the aerospace and defense market's expansion.

Who Are The Major Players In The Aerospace And Defense Telemetry Market?

Major players in the Aerospace And Defense Telemetry Global Market Report 2025 include:

. BAE Systems

. Lockheed Martin Corporation

. L3 Technologies

. Safran Spa

. Cobham Limited

. Honeywell Corporation

. Thales Group

. Orbit Communications Systems Ltd.

. Dassault Aviation SA

. Curtiss-Wright Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Aerospace And Defense Telemetry Sector?

Innovation in technology has become a critical trend in the aerospace and defense telemetry markets. Leading firms within these sectors are concentrating on crafting new technologies to maintain their market dominance. As an example, Dynatrace, a US-based technology firm, introduced the v1.0 of the OpenTelemetry specification in February 2022. This novel offering is built on Dynatrace's distributed tracing technology, enabling support for traces and metrics which facilitates a seamless shift from OpenTracing and OpenCensus.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Aerospace And Defense Telemetry Market Share ?

The aerospace and defense telemetry market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Radio, Satellite

2) By Equipment: Data Acquisition Unit, Telemetry Transmitters, Flight Terminator Receivers

3) By Component: Control device, Display, Recorder, Sensors, Transmitter

4) By Application: Aircraft, Spacecraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs), Others Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Radio Telemetry: Analog Radio Telemetry, Digital Radio Telemetry, Frequency Modulated (FM) Telemetry, Pulse Code Modulated (PCM) Telemetry

2) By Satellite Telemetry: Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Telemetry, Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Telemetry, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) Telemetry, Iridium Satellite Telemetry, Others

View the full aerospace and defense telemetry market report:



What Are The Regional Trends In The Aerospace And Defense Telemetry Market?

In 2024, the top-ranking region in the Aerospace And Defense Telemetry Global Market Report was North America. During the anticipated growth period, the Middle East and Africa regions are projected to expand the fastest. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aerospace And Defense Telemetry Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Defense Support And Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2025

report/defense-support-and-auxiliary-equipment-global-market-report

Defense Global Market Report 2025

report/defense-global-market-report

Missile Defense System Global Market Report 2025

report/missile-defense-system-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.