Aerospace 3D Printing Market To Reach $11.53 Billion By 2029 With 29.3% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Aerospace 3D Printing Market Size And Growth?

The market size of aerospace 3D printing has seen a substantial rise in the past few years. The predicted growth is from $3.15 billion in 2024 to $4.13 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.0%. The increase during the historical period is due to a combination of factors including environmental considerations, demand for bespoke aerospace parts, expansion in the aerospace sector, regulatory backing, and the inflow of investments and funding.

The market size of aerospace 3D printing is predicted to witness a dramatic surge in the coming years. The value of the market is set to reach $11.53 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3%. This escalation during the forecasted period is attributed to the rise in the global market, increased emphasis on sustainable aviation, growing demand for lighter components, surge in space launch vehicles and the requirement for cost reduction. Significant trends observed in the forecasted period encompass metal additive manufacturing, progressive composite printing, 3D printing during flights, the incorporation of AI and machine learning, as well as sustainability and eco-friendly materials.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Aerospace 3D Printing Market?

The aerospace industry's growing need for lightweight components is propelling the expansion of the aerospace 3D printing market. The concept of lightweight design, which is intimately linked to green aviation theory, is widely recognised and applied across several industries, especially aerospace. 3D printing facilitates the development and implementation of a range of lightweight prototypes, assisting designers in perfecting the shape and fit of final parts in the aerospace sector. For example, it is anticipated that a 20% weight decrease in a Boeing 787 will result in 10 to 12% fuel efficiency improvement. Alongside reducing the carbon footprint, lightweight parts also enhance operational effectiveness in areas such as superior acceleration, increased structural strength, and improved protection performance. As a result, the aerospace industry's escalating demand for lightweight parts is fuelling the growth of the aerospace 3D printing market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aerospace 3D Printing Market?

Major players in the Aerospace 3D Printing Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Norsk Titanium AS

. Materialise NV

. EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

. Arcam AB

. 3D Systems Corporation

. Ultimaker B.V.

. Stratasys Ltd.

. General Electric Company

. Airbus SE

. Safran SA

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Aerospace 3D Printing Market?

Innovations in technology are a significant trend that is gaining traction in the aerospace 3D printing industry. Technological progress consists of developing new knowledge that propels technology forward, thereby meeting several crucial industry needs in the Defense & Space sector. The focus of this new Defense & Space business unit is to create products and technologies specifically for defense and space-related initiatives, including military systems and satellite technology. For example, in August 2024, the Belgium-based printing firm Supernova Defense & Space established a new business division dedicated to advancing 3D printing technologies for military-grade energetic materials. This initiative is designed to tackle the drawbacks of conventional manufacturing processes, especially when it comes to manufacturing complex systems like Solid Rocket Motors (SRMs) that are used in hypersonic platforms. The unit will leverage Supernova's exclusive Viscous Lithography Manufacturing (VLM) technology, capable of managing high-viscosity materials and achieving solid loads over 88%. This feature enables the production of advanced energetic materials, improved combustion efficiency, and customized designs for various defense applications.

How Is The Aerospace 3D Printing Market Segmented?

The aerospace 3d printing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material Type: Metals, Plastics, Ceramics

2) By Industry Type: Aircraft, Spacecraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

3) By Printer Technology Type: Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP), Stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

4) By Process Type: Material Extrusion, Powder Bed Fusion, Direct Energy Deposition, Material Jetting, Binder Jetting, Sheet Lamination, Vat Photo-Polymerization

5) By Application: Structural Components, Engine Components, Space Components

Subsegments:

1) By Metals: Aluminum Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Stainless Steel, Inconel, Other Metal Alloys

2) By Plastics: Thermoplastics, Thermosetting Plastics, Composites, Other Plastic Materials

3) By Ceramics: Oxide Ceramics, Non-Oxide Ceramics, Composite Ceramics, Other Ceramic Materials

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Aerospace 3D Printing Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the aerospace 3D printing market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the forecast period. The report on the global aerospace 3D printing market covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

