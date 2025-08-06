SANTA BARBARA COUNTY-BASED NONPROFIT, OASIS, CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF SUPPORTING ADULTS AGES 50 AND OVER

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "OASIS has become a lively health and wellness destination for thousands of local seniors ages 50 and older throughout our community," said Michelle Southwick , OASIS Center Executive Director. "We are also marking our 40year by holding an August 9 fundraising concert. Something else to look forward to is our March 2026 St. Patrick's themed fundraiser repledging our continued dedication to the local community."

This August 9, OASIS will host its 5th annual fundraising concert at Presqu'ile Winery that will feature The Tepusquet Tornadoes, food trucks and an anticipated crowd of 400.

The celebration will continue on March 14, 2026, when OASIS will host a St. Patrick's Day non-traditional gala featuring casino games and plenty of Irish shenanigans at the nearby Santa Maria Fairpark.

During its 40th year in existence, OASIS expects to also celebrate the groundbreaking for a new 14000 square foot building, an increase from its current 4000 square foot facility that will offer improved services for seniors' health and lifestyle including safer, ADA-accessible recreational facilities, a more technologically advanced computer lab and increased capacity for large gatherings. The new facilities for OASIS will also include grounds for classes and activities in and surrounding the building, plus walking and biking trails.

Participation in OASIS's programs is membership-based : $35 for an individual or $60 for two in the same household. OASIS features over 50 unique opportunities a month for health and wellness, including aerobics instruction , ceramics, investment group and much more. There will be an even greater variety of programs for seniors following the groundbreaking, more creative arts and outdoor yoga classes being just a few.

About OASIS

OASIS is a [501(c)(3)] community lifeline for Northern Santa Barbara County seniors. Each year we deliver enriching programs, resource navigation, and social connection that help older adults remain engaged, independent, and safe. At OASIS, we believe growing older should mean growing in community-not growing isolated.

We create welcoming spaces, meaningful programs, and practical supports that help local seniors stay active, informed, and connected. Our team also works across agencies to strengthen the safety net for older adults, preventing the loneliness, neglect, and abuse that too often go unseen. Whether you're a senior, caregiver, volunteer, or neighbor, there's a place for you here. Visit .

Media Contact: Frank Tortorici, (908) 875-8908, [email protected]

SOURCE Oasis