SANTA BARBARA COUNTY-BASED NONPROFIT, OASIS, CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF SUPPORTING ADULTS AGES 50 AND OVER
This August 9, OASIS will host its 5th annual fundraising concert at Presqu'ile Winery that will feature The Tepusquet Tornadoes, food trucks and an anticipated crowd of 400.
The celebration will continue on March 14, 2026, when OASIS will host a St. Patrick's Day non-traditional gala featuring casino games and plenty of Irish shenanigans at the nearby Santa Maria Fairpark.
During its 40th year in existence, OASIS expects to also celebrate the groundbreaking for a new 14000 square foot building, an increase from its current 4000 square foot facility that will offer improved services for seniors' health and lifestyle including safer, ADA-accessible recreational facilities, a more technologically advanced computer lab and increased capacity for large gatherings. The new facilities for OASIS will also include grounds for classes and activities in and surrounding the building, plus walking and biking trails.
Participation in OASIS's programs is membership-based : $35 for an individual or $60 for two in the same household. OASIS features over 50 unique opportunities a month for health and wellness, including aerobics instruction , ceramics, investment group and much more. There will be an even greater variety of programs for seniors following the groundbreaking, more creative arts and outdoor yoga classes being just a few.
About OASIS
OASIS is a [501(c)(3)] community lifeline for Northern Santa Barbara County seniors. Each year we deliver enriching programs, resource navigation, and social connection that help older adults remain engaged, independent, and safe. At OASIS, we believe growing older should mean growing in community-not growing isolated.
We create welcoming spaces, meaningful programs, and practical supports that help local seniors stay active, informed, and connected. Our team also works across agencies to strengthen the safety net for older adults, preventing the loneliness, neglect, and abuse that too often go unseen. Whether you're a senior, caregiver, volunteer, or neighbor, there's a place for you here. Visit .
Media Contact: Frank Tortorici, (908) 875-8908, [email protected]
SOURCE Oasis
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment