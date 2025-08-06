123Invent Inventor Develops New Car Seat For Potty-Training Children (MBQ-713)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way for a potty-training child to use the bathroom when traveling in the car," said an inventor, from Albany, N.Y., "so I invented the ON THE GO MOBILE. My design eliminates the need to go back to diapers, and it prevents delays associated with finding a public restroom."

The invention provides an improved design for a car seat. In doing so, it would allow a child to use a potty chair if needed while traveling. As a result, it helps maintain the potting training routine when away from home. It also eliminates the need to wait until a traditional restroom is available. The invention features a practical and convenient design that is easy to use and clean, so it is ideal for parents with young children.

The ON THE GO MOBILE is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Sonya Robinson at 518-870-7207 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED