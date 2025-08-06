Season Ticket Squeeze: Premier League Shifts To Match Tickets And Memberships For Extra Revenue

New report from Ticket-Compare shows match by match seats earn 15% more than season tickets as clubs tilt toward memberships under Profit & Sustainability rules.

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticket-Compare , a leading price comparison platform for reliable sports and event tickets, reveals that Premier League clubs may be limiting season ticket availability in favour of more lucrative memberships and match tickets.

Based on club figures and expert estimates, the new report highlights a common trend in the top tier of English football to expand match ticket availability.

It's part of a strategy to maximise matchday revenue, as clubs look for ways to comply with financial fairplay rules.

With average stadium occupancy at 99%, Premier League clubs now need to focus on tickets that bring in more income.

"Some fans, particularly those who attend only a handful of games via memberships, are more profitable than long-term season ticket holders," said Ticket-Compare CEO Liran Froind. "We're seeing a significant shift in strategy at many clubs."

Key Findings from Ticket-Compare:



Premier League matchday revenue reached an estimated £1 billion for the 2024/25 season.

Match tickets cost 15% more on average than their season ticket equivalent.

Memberships generate millions for clubs before a single seat is booked.

An average of 65% of stadium capacity is now allocated to season ticket holders across the league.

Where clubs have expanded stadiums since 2010, season ticket allocation has never risen proportionally. At one club, Aston Villa, the total number of season ticket holders has reduced by 3,000 in the 2020s

Average Premier League Ticket Prices – 2025/26 Season:



Average price of the cheapest match ticket: £39.10

Average per-match price of the cheapest season ticket: £31.76

Average price of the most expensive match ticket: £80.30 Average per-match price of the most expensive season ticket: £63.77

"This isn't just a pricing strategy, it's a revenue optimisation model," said Ticket-Compare. "Memberships, which often cost between £35 and £60 annually, are an ever growing revenue source, without guaranteeing ticket access for buyers."

The Financial Strategy Behind Memberships

In their analysis of season ticket allocation trends , Ticket-Compare attributes this change to a combination of rising match by match demand, and the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), which cap club losses at £105 million over three seasons.

Noncompliance with these rules can lead to sporting punishments such as the points deductions suffered by Everton FC in 2023/24.

By increasing match ticket availability and limiting season ticket allocations, clubs can charge more per seat while also picking up more revenue from memberships, food, and merchandise sales.

For example, while the average pro-rata price for the cheapest Premier League season ticket is £31.76 per game, the average cheapest match ticket is £39.10.

At the more expensive end, the difference in price is even more striking: £63.77 vs £80.30.

Ticket-Compare Offers Flexibility Amid Changing Club Policies

Despite increasing demand for matchday tickets, Premier League fans aren't out of options. Ticket-Compare helps fans compare verified resale and official hospitality ticket prices across all 20 clubs, including the Big Six.

Liran Froind points out, "Tickets are scarce, but they're out there. Ticket-Compare makes sure you see the best available resale and official hospitality seats, with no memberships needed."

About Ticket-Compare

Established in 2015, Ticket-Compare is a leading comparison platform for sports and event tickets. The site aggregates verified resale listings and official options from top vendors and hospitality agents, helping fans to find the best seats at the best prices, without needing memberships or season tickets.

Media Contact: [email protected]



For interviews, custom data, or partnership enquiries, please contact the media team.

Photos:



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Ticket-Compare

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED