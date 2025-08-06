DISA Technologies Closes Oversubscribed $30M Series A2 Round To Accelerate Mineral Processing & Uranium Remediation Solutions

Evok Innovations and Constellation Technology Ventures Lead Investment in Scalable Technology for Critical Mineral Liberation and Legacy Waste Cleanup

CASPER, Wyo., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DISA Technologies Inc. (DISA), a company pioneering high-impact solutions for mineral recovery and uranium remediation, has closed its oversubscribed Series A2 financing round. DISA raised a total of $30 million in private capital, including $23 million in primary funding and $7 million in secondary to accommodate oversubscription and provide liquidity for early angel investors. The round was led by Evok Innovations with cornerstone strategic investment from Constellation Technology Ventures (CTV), the venture investing organization within Constellation, the nation's largest producer of reliable, emissions-free energy and participation from Valor Equity Partners, Veriten, and existing backers including Halliburton Labs.

DISA's patented High-Pressure Slurry Ablation (HPSA) technology was developed to serve both modern mineral processing and environmental remediation needs-delivering a cleaner, faster and more efficient way to liberate valuable minerals. HPSA is now being scaled for deployment across two critical applications: improving grades and recoveries of critical minerals for mining operators, and cleaning up Abandoned Uranium Mine (AUM) waste by recycling uranium and vanadium while reducing environmental liability.

"We're proud to have the support of such forward-thinking partners who share our vision: increasing the global production of critical minerals and converting toxic legacy waste into strategic assets that advance American sustainability, energy resilience, and national security," said Greyson Buckingham, DISA's CEO, President and Co-Founder. "This investment allows us to accelerate commercial deployment of HPSA units for both mining operators and uranium remediation stakeholders."

"We're especially grateful to Evok for believing in DISA from the beginning, and to Constellation for their bold leadership in shaping America's energy future," Buckingham added. "We're also excited to welcome Veriten and Valor Equity Partners to the team, and deeply appreciate the continued support from Halliburton Labs and our other existing investors who have helped make this next chapter possible."

CTV's investment highlights the strategic importance of DISA's accelerating uranium remediation work. Following a successful 2023 EPA Treatability Study, DISA signed an MOU with the Navajo Nation EPA to launch a Phase 2 commercial-scale demonstration project. In April 2025, DISA's application for an NRC Service Providers License (SPL) was accepted for technical review, with completion of the licensing action decision expected by September. Constellation's backing strengthens DISA's position as the nation's first licensed provider focused on AUM remediation.

"At Constellation, we recognize that securing America's energy future starts with securing its fuel supply," said Bryan Hanson, Chief Generation Officer, Constellation. "DISA's innovative approach aligns with our goal to strengthen domestic energy resilience and deploy cutting-edge technologies that support clean, reliable energy."

Evok Innovations and Valor Equity Partners bring deep strategic value to DISA-Evok through its focus on cutting-edge energy innovation, and Valor through its operational expertise with high-growth companies. Veriten adds industry insight and connectivity across the energy landscape, while Halliburton Labs continues to be a vital collaborator supporting founder-led innovation.

"Valor Equity Partners is proud to invest in DISA, a company that embodies innovation and possesses significant growth potential. Our investment reflects our belief in the company's vision and leadership team, along with our focus on disruptive technologies that are making the world a better place. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with DISA in this next phase of growth," said David Heskett, Operating Partner at Valor Equity Partners.

"Halliburton Labs reaffirms its support of DISA through this strategic investment," said Andres Cabada, managing director at Halliburton Labs. "DISA's innovation in mineral processing and remediation creates meaningful value for resource owners and other stakeholders. We welcome the opportunity to collaborate as DISA advances its commercialization efforts and expands its operations. We look forward to their success".

"Investing in DISA is an opportunity to catalyze groundbreaking uranium remediation solutions that can have downstream impacts on our energy landscape. Complemented by their entrepreneurial founder-led team, we are excited to begin this partnership," said Maynard Holt, Founder and CEO of Veriten.

DISA has successfully executed several key milestones over the last 24 months, and this funding round will enable the company to scale its operations and expand the capabilities of HPSA faster than ever.

For more information about DISA and its solutions, please visit .

About DISA Technologies

Founded in 2018, DISA Technologies is revolutionizing mineral recovery through its patented High-Pressure Slurry Ablation (HPSA) technology-an innovative solution that upgrades critical minerals from mined ore and legacy waste. Serving both the mining and remediation sectors, they recover valuable resources that power industry, strengthen energy independence and restore contaminated sites to productive use. DISA's technology unlocks economic and environmental value, transforming how the world processes, remediates and recycles essential mineral assets. DISA is headquartered in Casper, Wyoming, with a satellite office in Westminster, Colorado.

About Evok Innovations

Launched in 2016 through a partnership between Suncor, Cenovus and the BC Cleantech CEO Alliance, Evok Innovations (Evok), is committed to developing and deploying cutting-edge clean energy technology. Evok's inaugural fund aimed to accelerate the development of critical energy transition technologies across North America. The fund has made 16 investments in decarbonization technologies, ranging from clean hydrogen and carbon-to-value, to long-duration energy storage. Building on this legacy, Evok launched Fund II in 2022, which targets early-stage investments across North America in key industrial decarbonization verticals, including carbon capture use and storage (CCUS), low-carbon fuels, clean energy and grid innovations, mobility, advanced materials and circularity.

About Constellation Technology Ventures

Constellation Technology Ventures (CTV) is the venture investing organization within Constellation, the United States' largest producer of clean, carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services to businesses, homes, community aggregations and public sector customers. The mission of CTV is to drive innovation by investing in venture-stage energy technology companies that can provide new solutions to Constellation and its customers. CTV invests in companies exploring innovative energy technologies and business models, building a portfolio that represents a broad range of development stages and technology types.

About Valor Equity Partners

Valor Equity Partners is an operational growth investment firm focused on investing in high-growth companies across various stages of development. For decades, Valor has served its companies with unique expertise to solve the challenges of growth and scale. Valor partners with leading companies and entrepreneurs who are committed to the highest standards of excellence and the courage to transform their industries. For more information on Valor Equity Partners, please visit .

About Veriten's NexTen Fund

The NexTen fund leverages Veriten's broad network and expertise to invest in reliable, sustainable, scalable, and economically viable energy solutions. Dedicated to understanding the constantly evolving, volatile, and often noisy and confusing energy landscape, the firm has now backed 13 innovative, private companies poised to capitalize on long-term, global energy trends.

About Halliburton Labs

Halliburton Labs is a collaborative environment where entrepreneurs, academics, investors, and experienced practitioners advance the future of energy faster. Halliburton Labs provides access to world-class facilities, a global business network, commercialization expertise, and financing opportunities to help participants scale their business. Visit the company's website at Halliburton Labs . Connect with Halliburton Labs on LinkedIn and Instagram . Halliburton Labs is a wholly owned subsidiary of Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL ).

SOURCE DISA Technologies, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED