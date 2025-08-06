123Invent Inventor Develops New Handle Accessory For Public Transit Passengers (MBQ-858)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide commuters and transit passengers with enhanced support, safety, and peace of mind when riding a bus, subway, or train," said an inventor, from Long Island City, N.Y., "so I invented the SAFETY RIDE. My design enables you to safely hold on without touching the metal poles or rails."

The invention provides an improved handle accessory for use on public transportation. In doing so, it increases support and safety. It also eliminates the need to grip a germ-ridden surface, and it allows the user to easily reach a pole or railing without touching it. The invention features a simple and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for all transit passengers, especially those who may be vertically challenged.

The SAFETY RIDE is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Gabriel Torres at 347- 239-5823 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

