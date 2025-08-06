Unicarriers® Forklift Recognizes Lift Solutions, Inc. With 2024 President's Award Eagle At Premier Club Celebration

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Now in its 34year, the President's Award is presented to a single dealership that exemplifies operational excellence, unwavering dedication, and industry-leading performance. Lift Solutions, an authorized MLA dealer for nearly 44 years, continues to set a benchmark for high standards across the UniCarriers dealer network.

"Each year, the President's Award honors a dealership that doesn't just aim high but consistently raises the bar for what's possible in our industry," said Berry Mansfield, president of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "Lift Solutions exemplifies that spirit. From operational strength to customer satisfaction and year-over-year sales growth, their team leads with performance and purpose. They're not just a dealership; they're a dynamic leader."

In 2024, Lift Solutions achieved record parts sales and exceeded 263% of its truck sales goal, an extraordinary milestone that earned Lift Solutions its second President's Award. The dealership is also an 11-time Premier Club Winner, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted and high-performing partner in the Logisnext network.

"It's an incredible honor to receive the President's Award again," said Steven Buehler, president of Lift Solutions, Inc . "Our team takes great pride in serving customers with dedication, integrity, and passion. This recognition is a direct reflection of their hard work and we are also grateful for the strong partnership we've built with Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas over the past four decades."

The President's Award is part of Logsinext's broader commitment to celebrating dealer achievements across the Americas. Through its relentless pursuit of excellence, Lift Solutions exemplifies the values at the heart of the UniCarriers brand: performance, reliability, and partnership. As the material handling industry continues to evolve, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas stands at the forefront, helping customers move their businesses forward with confidence.

About UniCarriers® Forklifts

Starting from its roots with Barrett Industrial Trucks, TCM and Nissan to the long-standing UniCarriers® Forklift brand, we have built our brand on the legacy of three industry leaders. UniCarriers Forklifts are manufactured and distributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Delivering value that never quits – UniCarriers Forklifts are supported by an extensive dealer network spanning more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriers Forklifts , UniCarriers Forklifts on YouTube and UniCarriers Forklifts on LinkedIn .

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit .

About Lift Solutions, Inc.

For over 40 years, we at Lift Solutions have prided ourselves on providing our customers with the best products and services available. For our team of highly trained and experienced material handling experts, there is no project too big or too small for us to handle. Whether you are looking to add a few pallet positions or construct an entire warehouse, we have the team of professionals to assist you. With our own in-house layout and design capabilities, we work hard to understand the needs and requirements unique to your business. From coast to coast, we have designed, installed, and implemented some of the most successful turnkey projects in the industry. As an authorized UniCarriers Forklift distributor, we provide forklift trucks for virtually every application. We back our equipment with the best forklift parts and services support in the Midwest. Our highly trained parts and service personnel will respond quickly and professionally to meet your needs. Our advanced operating system and experienced staff provide accurate parts stocking levels for each branch location, customer consignment, and service vans. In addition, our Fleet Management system also offers critical information on fleet utilization which can lower overall cost of ownership allowing our customers to focus on their core competencies. Regardless of the project, you have the Lift Solutions assurance that we will work hard to provide the right solution for your operation. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc.