Aerospace Bearings Market To Reach USD $14.36 Billion By 2029 At 10.6% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is The Aerospace Bearings Market In 2025?

The market size of aerospace bearings has seen rapid expansion lately. The growth from $8.68 billion in 2024 to $9.6 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%, stands testament to this fact. The growth during this historic era is due to factors such as an aging aircraft fleet, increased military budgets, regulatory shifts, advances in space exploration, and heightened emphasis on lightweight materials.

The market for aerospace bearings is predicted to expand briskly in the forthcoming years, reaching $14.36 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The expected growth within the forecast period can be associated with the expansion of emerging markets, the presence of cyber security threats, the development of infrastructure, and the escalating demand for new aircraft and UAVs. The forecast period will also likely witness trends such as advanced lubrication technologies, smart bearings, miniaturization, sustainable bearing solutions, and condition monitoring.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Aerospace Bearings Market?

The growing attention on the green aerospace industry is considerably driving the expansion of the aerospace bearings market. The emphasis in green aerospace is on improving airplane fuel efficiency and innovating new technologies and systems for a future of global carbon-neutral air travel. Leading aerospace Bearing producers are intent on creating fuel-efficient bearings to shift market demand towards products that emit fewer emissions. For instance, in December 2022, the International Air Transport Association, a trade organization based in Canada, noted that sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) output is set to increase by 200% from 2021, amassing to 300 million liters in 2022. This predominantly depends on hydrogen being the main source of power. Hence, the spotlight on the green aerospace industry is anticipated to spur the development of the aerospace bearings market in the future.

Who Are The Key Players In The Aerospace Bearings Industry?

Major players in the Aerospace Bearings Global Market Report 2025 include:

. AST Bearings LLC

. EnPro Industries Inc.

. JTEKT Corporation

. Kaman Corporation

. New Hampshire Ball Bearings Inc.

. National Precision Bearing Group of Mechatronics Inc.

. RBC Bearings Incorporated

. SKF Group

. Schaeffler AG

. NTN Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Aerospace Bearings Market In The Globe?

Key players in the aerospace bearings market are concentrating on the development of groundbreaking solutions, such as turbine generator bearings, in an effort to boost the efficiency and dependability of aerospace applications. Turbine Generator Bearings are specially engineered bearings that support the rotating components of turbine generators, vital for various aerospace and industrial uses. For example, NSK Ltd., a Japanese manufacturing firm, in April 2024, rolled out a bespoke gas turbine generator bearing aimed for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, even large drones. This groundbreaking bearing boasts a unique lubrication system that notably cuts the necessary lubricant supply by nearly 80%, thereby extending the flight range of eVTOLs. The bearing possesses a capability to achieve high-speed revolution performance surpassing 2.5 million dmn while simultaneously lowering power loss by roughly 30% in contrast to conventional jet lubrication systems. The design permits lighter oil supply scavenge pumps and lubricant tanks, thereby boosting the efficiency of eVTOL functionality further.

What Segments Are Covered In The Aerospace Bearings Market Report?

The aerospace bearings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Bearing Type: Plain Bearing, Roller Bearing, Ball Bearing, Others

2) By Material: Stainless Steel, Fiber-Reinforced Composites, Engineered Plastics, Ceramics, Alloy

3) By Application: Landing Gear, Cockpit Control, Aerostructure, Aircraft Systems, Engine And APU Systems, Doors, Aircraft Interiors

Subsegments:

1) By Plain Bearing: Solid Plain Bearings, Sleeve Bearings, Journal Bearings, Thrust Bearings

2) By Roller Bearing: Cylindrical Roller Bearings, Tapered Roller Bearings, Spherical Roller Bearings, Needle Roller Bearings

3) By Ball Bearing: Deep Groove Ball Bearings, Angular Contact Ball Bearings, Self-Aligning Ball Bearings, Thrust Ball Bearings

4) By Others: Magnetic Bearings, Fluid Bearings, Composite Bearings, Special-purpose Bearings

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Aerospace Bearings Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Aerospace Bearings Global Market Report, North America led as the biggest region for the 2024 aerospace bearings market and is forecasted to be the quickest growing region. The report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

