Automotive 48V System Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook And Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive 48V System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Automotive 48V System Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for the 48v automotive system has seen a tremendous increase in recent times. The projected growth is from a size of $7.1 billion in 2024 to a substantial $8.84 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5%. Factors such as fuel efficiency standards, increasing call for electrification, rising power requirements, limitations of the traditional 12v system, and the trend towards hybridization have significantly contributed to the growth during the historical period.

The market size for the automotive 48v system has experienced a significant surge recently. It is projected to escalate from $7.1 billion in 2024 to $8.84 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5%. Factors such as fuel efficiency laws, electrification requirements, rising power necessities, limitations of the traditional 12v system, and the trend towards hybridization have contributed to this substantial growth in the historic period.

Download a free sample of the automotive 48v system market report:



What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Automotive 48V System Market?

The surge in demand for hybrid and electric vehicles is projected to spur the expansion of the automotive 48V system market. Electric vehicles, powered by an electric motor pulling energy from a battery that can be recharged via an external power supply, operate with the added efficiency of the 48V systems. These systems improve power distribution, enhance the performance of engine accessories and other electronic entities on the vehicle, and are capable of managing EV components without risking fuel economy measures. For example, as per the International Energy Agency, a France-based independent intergovernmental body, over 10 million electric vehicles were expected to be sold across the globe in 2022, an increase of 14% from the previous year. This would bring the total number of electric vehicles on the roads to 16.5 million. Consequently, the escalating demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is driving the growth of the automotive 48V system market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Automotive 48V System Market?

Major players in the Automotive 48V System Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Toyota Motor Corp.

. Ford Motors Company

. General Motors

. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

. Robert Bosch GmbH.

. Tesla

. Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

. Denso Corporation

. LG Chem

. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Automotive 48V System Market?

The chief trend gaining traction in the automotive 48V system market is product innovation. Numerous established corporations in the market are honing in on fabricating pioneering products to solidify their stance. To illustrate, in February 2023, the automobile brand Peugeot from France, belonging to Stellantis, a 48V systems and automotive parts manufacturer hailing from the Netherlands, introduced a novel 48V hybrid powertrain for models 3008 and 5008. This groundbreaking 48V powertrain fuses a 136hp PureTech petrol engine with an electrified 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox comprising an inbuilt electric motor, ensuing a reduction in fuel consumption by 15%. This hybrid system equips the vehicle to start, navigate, and operate fully electrically at reasonable rates in traffic-congested areas.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Automotive 48V System Market Growth

The automotive 48v systemmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Mild-Hybrid Vehicles, Low-Power BEVs(Battery Electric Vehicles)

2) By Architecture: Belt Driven(P0),Crankshaft Mounted (P1),Dual-clutch transmission-mounted Or input shaft of transmission(P2/P3),Transmission output shaft Or rear axle (P4) Silicone

3) By Application: Entry-Level Vehicles, Mid-Premium Vehicles, Luxury Vehicles

Subsegments:

1) By Mild-Hybrid Vehicles: Gasoline Mild-Hybrid, Diesel Mild-hybrid

2) By Low-Power BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles): Compact BEVs, Subcompact BEVs

View the full automotive 48v system market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Automotive 48V System Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for the Automotive 48V System, Asia-Pacific led as the region with the highest market share in 2024. The report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, and details their prospective growth in the market.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive 48V System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Dc Dc Converters Global Market Report 2025



Automotive Catalyst Global Market Report 2025



Automotive Axle And Propeller Shaft Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.