Southwest Airlines Takes Off With Priceline: More Flights, More Smiles, Same Great Fares, Now Available Directly On Priceline
"Our goal is to be the best travel dealmaker in the world. Collaborating with Southwest, one of the most trusted names in air travel, is a natural next step in our mission to do so," said Brigit Zimmerman, Chief Commercial Officer at Priceline . "Adding their fares to our lineup means more choice and more value for the millions of Priceline customers planning their next trip."
"We're happy to partner with Priceline to broaden our distribution network and offer even more Customers the opportunity to experience our Southwest Hospitality," said Tony Roach, Executive Vice President Customer & Brand at Southwest Airlines . "We look forward to making it easier for Customers to access our extensive flight offerings to book their next trip."
The partnership between Southwest®, the airline known for their legendary Hospitality, and Priceline, the online travel leader known for its unbeatable deals and effortless booking platform, gives customers access to all of Southwest's fare types, allowing them to:
-
Compare fare bundles side by side
Know exactly what's included
Book with confidence
Earn both Rapid Rewards and Priceline VIP status
With more than 4,000 daily flights and service to over 100 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, Southwest opens the door to more spontaneous getaways and wallet-friendly escapes-perfect for Priceline's mission to get travelers to their happy place for a happy price.
For more information and to book your next vacation, visit Priceline/Southwest or download the Priceline app .
About Priceline
Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG ], has been a leader in online travel for twenty-five years. Priceline's proprietary deals technology pairs negotiation with innovation to analyze billions of data points to generate deep discounts for customers they can't find anywhere else. Travelers have access to millions of hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and experiences from trusted brands in over 116 countries around the world, 24/7 customer service and incremental savings when becoming a Priceline VIP. By making affordable travel within reach for all, Priceline helps millions of customers each year be there for the moments that matter to them. Because where your happy place meets your happy price, that place is Priceline.
About Southwest Airlines Co.
Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 117 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. By empowering its more than 72,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 140 million Customers carried in 2024. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest/citizenship .
