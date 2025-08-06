123Invent Inventor Develops New Cleaning Tool For High Areas (LBT-7029)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a versatile new cleaning tool that enables you to easily reach ceiling fans and other high areas for cleaning dust and cobwebs," said an inventor, from Big Stone Gap, Va., "so I invented the FAN SOCK. My design eliminates the need to struggle with traditional cleaning tools."

The invention provides an effective tool for reaching and cleaning ceiling fan blades. It also can be used to remove cobwebs from high areas, clean window blinds, etc. As a result, it saves time and effort when cleaning, and it eliminates the need to use a small ladder or step stool. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The FAN SOCK is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Veronica Davis at 276-594-5742 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

