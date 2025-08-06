United Digestive Celebrates Historic Recognition In 2025 Top Doctor And Best Of Awards

Fifty-Nine United Digestive Physicians Earn 85 Individual Honors; Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates Named Among Nation's Top Gastroenterology Practices by Castle Connolly

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Digestive, the nation's largest gastroenterology-focused provider platform in the Southeast, proudly announces that 59 of its physicians have earned a combined 85 individual "Top Doctor" and "Best Of" accolades for 2025, a record high for the organization. This recognition spans prestigious awards from Castle Connolly, Atlanta Magazine, Naples Illustrated, Savannah Magazine, and numerous other regional and community publications.

United Digestive's largest partner practice, Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates (AGA), was also named, based on the number of Top Doctor recognitions awarded, the third-highest ranking physician practice for gastroenterology in the U.S. by Castle Connolly and first in Georgia. Additionally, AGA received eight "Best Of" practice, clinic, and ambulatory surgery center awards from Newsweek, U.S News & Health, and local publications such as My Alpharetta, My Druid Hills, Best Self Atlanta, and Best of Gwinnett.

Fellow United Digestive partner practices DeKalb Gastroenterology Associates and The Center for Digestive & Liver Health also tied for third place in Castle Connolly's Georgia rankings, highlighting the consistent clinical excellence across United Digestive's regional footprint.

"Our teams continue to set the standard for compassionate, innovative, and expert GI care," said Dr. Neal C. Patel, CEO of United Digestive. "To have 59 physicians recognized with 85 top honors – along with our partner practices ranked among the best in both Georgia and the nation – reflects the outstanding caliber of our clinicians, our culture of collaboration, and our shared mission to elevate digestive health. These achievements reaffirm our commitment to providing world-class, innovative care close to home."

To learn more about United Digestive and its award-winning providers and practices, visit UnitedDigestive .

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices across the Southeast. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with 60 clinics, 22 ASCs, and more than 230 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Contact:

Chadd Clark

404-888-7575

[email protected]

