Cell Line Development Market Outlook Report 2025-2034: Promocell, Novartis, Genscript Biotech, Sartorius, And Thermo Fisher Scientific Dominate The Industry
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|145
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$7.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$19.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Products & services
2.2.3 Source
2.2.4 Cell line
2.2.5 Application
2.2.6 End use
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives
2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players
2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Value addition at each stage
3.1.3 Factors affecting the value chain
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Growing vaccine production worldwide
3.2.1.2 Increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe
3.2.1.3 Technological innovations in cell line development
3.2.1.4 Growing biotechnology industry
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Complex regulatory landscape
3.2.2.2 Challenges related to stem cell research
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Emerging applications in personalized medicine and regenerative therapies
3.2.3.2 Adoption of artificial intelligence in cell line optimization
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East and Africa
3.5 Future market trends
3.6 Emerging therapeutic applications of CHO cell lines
3.7 Technology landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Merger and acquisition
4.6.2 Partnership and collaboration
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Products & Services, 2021 - 2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Reagents and media
5.3 Equipment
5.3.1 Incubator
5.3.2 Centrifuges
5.3.3 Bioreactors
5.3.4 Storage equipment
5.3.5 Microscopes
5.3.6 Electroporators
5.3.7 Fluorescence-activated cell sorting
5.3.8 Other equipment
5.4 Accessories and consumables
5.5 Services
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Source, 2021 - 2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Mammalian
6.2.1 Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO)
6.2.2 Human Embryonic Kidney (HEK)
6.2.3 Baby Hamster Kidney (BHK)
6.2.4 Murine myeloma
6.2.5 Other mammalian sources
6.3 Non-mammalian
6.3.1 Insects
6.3.2 Amphibians
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Cell Line, 2021 - 2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Recombinant
7.3 Hybridomas
7.4 Continuous cell lines
7.5 Primary cell lines
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Application, 2021 - 2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Bioproduction
8.3 Drug discovery
8.4 Toxicity testing
8.5 Tissue engineering
8.6 Research
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, By End Use, 2021 - 2034 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
9.3 Academic and research institutes
9.4 Contract research organizations (CROs)
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Region, 2021 - 2034 ($ Mn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Netherlands
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 South Korea
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.6 Middle East and Africa
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 UAE
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Advanced Instruments
11.2 Aragen Life Sciences
11.3 ASIMOV
11.4 Cytiva (Danaher Corporation)
11.5 Eurofins Scientific
11.6 Fyonibio
11.7 Genscript Biotech
11.8 Lonza Group
11.9 Novartis
11.10 ProBioGen
11.11 PromoCell
11.12 Sartorius
11.13 Sigma Aldrich (Merck KGaA)
11.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific
11.15 WuXi AppTec
Attachment
