YOUCANIC Unveils The UCAN-II-C: A Revolutionary Full System Diagnostic Scanner

Towson, MD, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YOUCANIC , a leading automotive diagnostics company based in Maryland, proudly announces the launch of the UCAN-II-C , a full-system, bi-directional diagnostic scanner engineered in the USA. Designed for both professional mechanics and DIYers, the UCAN-II-C delivers dealer-level diagnostics with no subscription fees , free lifetime updates , and support for over 40 service functions .









YOUCANIC Full System Scanner

The UCAN-II-C allows users to run active tests , perform maintenance resets , and interact with a vehicle's systems in real time - all from a user-friendly interface.

Built to simplify the diagnostic process and reduce repair costs, it sets a new benchmark in accessibility and performance for vehicle owners.

"The launch of the UCAN-II-C represents a major step in our mission to empower individuals with the tools and knowledge to maintain their vehicles confidently," said Rushit Hila , CEO of YOUCANIC. "Our goal is to eliminate complexity and make advanced diagnostics available to everyone."

Key Features:



Full-system diagnostics with bidirectional controls

Supports 40+ special functions (e.g., oil reset, EPB, DPF regen, injector coding, etc.)

Lifetime software updates - no subscription required

Wide vehicle coverage: domestic, Asian, and European models Intuitive design with fast scan speeds

While many scanners are imported, YOUCANIC is:



Proudly designed and supported in the USA

More in tune with U.S. market needs (domestic models, emissions, safety features, etc.) Real customer support - not outsourced or hard-to-reach support.

In addition to advanced diagnostic tools, YOUCANIC offers an extensive library of DIY repair guides, step-by-step videos, and vehicle-specific troubleshooting resources. This unique combination of tools and education empowers users to take control of their own repairs with confidence, making YOUCANIC a trusted source not only for diagnostics, but for automotive knowledge and self-reliance.

Whether you're a seasoned technician or a hands-on car owner, the UCAN-II-C puts powerful diagnostics in your hands - without recurring costs or steep learning curves.

To learn more about the UCAN-II-C and other YOUCANIC diagnostic tools, visit youcanic.com or contact our support team.

About YOUCANIC

YOUCANIC is an innovative automotive diagnostics platform providing vehicle repair guides, OBD2 scanner tools, and DIY maintenance solutions. Our mission is to empower car owners and mechanics with the knowledge and tools they need to diagnose and fix their vehicles efficiently.

Press inquiries

YOUCANIC



Rushit Hila

(888) 959-4265

606 Baltimore Ave, Suite 405 Towson, MD 21204

