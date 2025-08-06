Clinical Overview And Clinical Summary: Creating Effective Marketing Authorisation Applications (2-Day Online Course: October 1-2, 2025 With 6 CPD Hours)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join this interactive course on the Common Technical Document (CTD) Guideline, crucial for global registration applications. Learn to develop clinical overviews, summaries, and ensure alignment with regulatory standards. Gain practical insights, review the latest updates, and earn CPD certification!

The Common Technical Document (CTD) Guideline is the obligatory format in the EU and most territories worldwide for registration applications. The clinical overview and clinical summaries in Module 2 provide a critical analysis of the clinical data within the CTD.

This interactive course will present the regulatory guidelines and requirements of Module 2 and discuss practical approaches to developing the content and preparation of the clinical overview and clinical summaries. The programme will provide a review of the latest information and potential future developments and cover associated documents, such as the RMP and SmPC. A practical workshop session will simulate real situations and highlight the key issues to consider when preparing the content of the written summary.

Benefits of attending:



Gain practical advice on writing clinical documents for global submissions

Review the latest guidance to ensure you meet regulatory expectations

Understand how to prepare separate integrated summaries of efficacy and safety for the FDA

Clarify the content of orphan drug applications, over-the-counter (OTC) switches, line extensions and safety-related labelling updates

Ensure your risk management plan (RMP) is consistent with the Common Technical Document (CTD) Discuss the place of the clinical overview and summary in life cycle knowledge from initial IB to PSUR, and how they support the changing summary of product characteristics (SmPC)

Certifications:



CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:



Senior R&D managers

Members of medical science clinical trial departments

Medical writers

Regulatory affairs personnel All those interested in the CTD document, clinical overview and summary and its place in the evolving clinical, safety and regulatory processes

Key Topics Covered

Day 1

The CTD Guideline



CTD modules, structure and content

An effective clinical overview

The role of the written summary Agency validation

Planning content of the clinical overview



Data sources

Presenting efficacy and safety data

Risk management

Expressing benefit/risk

Comparative effectiveness Avoiding pitfalls

Day 2

Content of the written summary - practical considerations including a workshop



The document-writing process



Templates



Style



Timelines

Efficiency

The writing team

Engaging and working with external writers

Getting started, and reviewing and interpreting data

Document review: avoiding rework

Achieving quality Document review and approval

Meeting regulators' expectations



The CTD in a global company: regional and country requirements

Is a separate ISS or ISE necessary for an application to FDA?

Writing for NCEs, orphan drugs, over-the-counter switches, MA renewal, generic products and line extensions

Recent developments and their effect on producing future CTDs

The RMP and risk evaluation and mitigation strategy (REMS) Writing an overview and summary to support the SmPC and labelling changes

