Caduceus Software Systems Corp. Outlines Strategic Roadmap Toward Nasdaq Capital Market Listing And Corporate Rebranding

Audit, SEC Registration, and Corporate Rebranding Initiatives Underway as McLovin's Pet Brand Gains National Retail Traction

CHINO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caduceus Software Systems Corp. ("CSOC" or the "Company"), a growth-stage consumer pet brand platform and parent company of McLovin's Pet, today announced a strategic multi-phase roadmap to strengthen its public company profile and support future up-listing to senior exchanges. The multi-phase plan includes a name and ticker symbol change, full SEC reporting, and uplisting initiatives reflecting the Company's long-term goal of uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market , beginning with a near-term move to the OTCQB Venture Market .

As part of this process, CSOC will engage a PCAOB-registered public auditing firm to conduct a two-year financial audit - a key step toward becoming fully SEC-reporting under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The audit will lay the groundwork for the Company to file a Form 10 Registration Statement, followed by an S-1 Registration Statement, enabling future capital market transactions.

"We are building a more transparent and institutional-grade public company," said David Ji, CEO of CSOC. "This roadmap is designed to unlock access to institutional capital, improve investor visibility, and establish a durable foundation for long-term shareholder value while aligning with our aggressive retail and revenue growth strategy."

Strategic Milestones in Motion

The Company's strategic roadmap includes:



Engagement of PCAOB auditor to complete two years of financial audits

Preparation of Form 10 filing to become fully SEC-reporting

Filing of S-1 Registration Statement to support future capital activity

Corporate name and ticker symbol change (pending regulatory approval) Uplisting trajectory from OTCID → OTCQB , with long-term Nasdaq Capital Market target

These milestones aim to align CSOC with the compliance, transparency, and governance standards expected by institutional investors and national exchanges.

Operational Progress Fuels Public Company Transformation

"While working toward its audit and public market upgrades, CSOC is committed to building a consumer pet brand with traction, growth, and strong fundamentals," added CEO David Ji.

The Company has seen meaningful sales increases and distribution expansion across major U.S. retailers through its flagship subsidiary, McLovin's Pet - helping to establish a foundation of traction and operational scale as it prepares for SEC compliance.

Recent internal efforts have driven record sales velocity, new national retail expansion, and strong year-over-year revenue growth. These gains demonstrate CSOC's ability to scale its core brand, McLovin's Pet, across major retail channels.

About McLovin's Pet

McLovin's Pet is a California-based manufacturer and distributor of premium pet nutrition products. Specializing in natural, freeze-dried raw treats and meals, McLovin's Pet sources only the freshest ingredients from trusted farmers, ranchers, and fishermen across the U.S. and Canada. The brand is committed to biologically appropriate, science-backed nutrition with no added hormones, antibiotics, or artificial ingredients - supporting optimal health and wellness for pets.

Currently available in over 6,000 retail locations nationwide, McLovin's Pet is one of the fastest-growing brands in the U.S. pet food market.

About Caduceus Software Systems Corp

Caduceus Software Systems Corp. (OTC: CSOC ) is a Wyoming-based holding company focused on acquiring and scaling innovative consumer brands, with a core emphasis on the pet food and pet care industry. Its flagship subsidiary, McLovin's Pet, is a leading brand in natural, science-backed pet nutrition.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views, expectations, and beliefs of Caduceus Software Systems Corp. ("the Company") and its management team regarding future events and the Company's future performance.

Statements that include words such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," "continue," or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control.

Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to various factors. These may include, but are not limited to: inability to complete or secure anticipated sales or partnerships, lack of sustained revenue growth, client attrition, supply chain disruptions, and changes in market or regulatory environments. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact :



OTC Markets : (OTCID: CSO )

Website : X :

SOURCE Caduceus Software Systems Corp. (CSOC)

