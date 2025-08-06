Unity Of Effort Celebration Returns To Sequim On Aug. 9

For 25 years, Security Services Northwest has hosted this annual event to honor and recognize the service of military members, first responders, law enforcement, and security personnel.

Unity of Effort is free and open to the public, with free, on-site parking available at the festival grounds in front of Security Services Northwest, located at 250 Center Park Way, Sequim.

Gates open at 10:00 am. Helicopters will begin to arrive at 10:15 am, continuing approximately every 15 minutes until the flight line reaches capacity.

A variety of law enforcement, military, and emergency service vehicles and exhibits will be on display throughout the day. (Due to police K9 dogs being on site, please leave pets at home.)

Representatives from law enforcement, first responder, and military groups will have vehicles and/or displays set up. Attendees include King County Sheriff Office, Clallam County Sheriff Office, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Washington State Patrol, U.S Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, Life Flight, Airlift Northwest, FBI, Washington Army National Guard, Lower Elwha Police Department, Department of Natural Resources, Port Angeles Police Department, Sequim Police Department, Port Townsend Police Department, Seattle Police Department, and more.

Festival attractions include:



10:00 am - 4:00 pm: Community and vendor booths



10:00 am - 4:00 pm: Kids activities including bounce houses and face painting



10:15 am - 12:00 pm: Helicopter arrivals



10:30 am: Miss Fort Discovery recognition



12:15 pm: Kids Toy Find

1:15 pm: Police K-9 demonstration

Live music kicks off at noon, with the National Anthem sung by Pearle Peterson of Sequim. The music lineup includes:



12:10 pm – America's First Corps Band (U.S. Army rock band)



1:30 pm – Buck Ellard Band



3:15 pm – Chelsea Rose



4:00 pm – Scooter Brown Band

8:00 pm – FireHouse

Multi-platinum rock band FireHouse headlines the evening with a show at 8:00 pm. With over 7 million albums sold worldwide and hits like "Love of a Lifetime," "Don't Treat Me Bad," and "I Live My Life For You," FireHouse will bring an unforgettable close to the evening.

General Admission tickets for the FireHouse performance are free. A limited number of VIP Show Passes will be available for $100. VIP Show Passes include front-area stage seating to the FireHouse performance and two complimentary drinks. All tickets are available at the gate. Seats are not provided at the stage, so attendees should bring camp chairs or blankets.

Unity of Effort was started by Joe D'Amico, president and CEO of Security Services Northwest, Inc. "Each year, we celebrate the importance of unity in our shared efforts," said D'Amico. "Unity of Effort is our way of showing our gratitude and respect for all those who tirelessly protect and serve our communities and nation. It is a chance for the community to come together and recognize their invaluable contributions and sacrifices."

Join us for Unity of Effort on Saturday, August 9, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm at 250 Center Park Way, Sequim.

For more information, call 833-525-6448 (toll free) or visit .

Contact Information:

Security Services Northwest, Inc.

800-859-3463

[email protected]

SOURCE Security Services Northwest