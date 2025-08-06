123Invent Inventor Develops New Safety Device For School Buses (LBT-7021)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple modification for school buses to not only prevent cars from blowing past the stopped bus but to also mark those that do," said an inventor, from Shelley, Idaho, "so I invented the SCHOOL DISTRICT CONCEPT. My design helps enforce the law, and it provides added safety."
The invention provides an improved way to prevent motorists from blowing past a stopped school bus. In doing so, it would make it difficult for a car to pass a stopped bus. It also allows police and others to easily spot a vehicle that does blow past the stopped bus. As a result, it increases safety and accountability. The invention features an effective design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for school bus companies, school districts, etc.
The SCHOOL DISTRICT CONCEPT is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Romen Barela at 208-241-3471 or email [email protected].
