Tyson 2.0 Announces Pocket Pigeon Live Resin Vapes Now Landing In New York State

A Premium Vape Experience at an Entry-Level Price Point, Driven by Tyson 2.0's Mission for Innovation

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson 2.0, the cannabis brand founded by legendary boxer Mike Tyson, is proud to announce the official arrival of its highly anticipated "Pocket Pigeon" live resin vape line in New York State. This expansion brings a premium, portable, and potent cannabis experience to connoisseurs and enthusiasts across the Empire State, furthering Tyson 2.0's mission to deliver top-quality products through innovative offerings.

The "Pocket Pigeon" represents a significant offering from Tyson 2.0, delivering 0.15g of high-quality live resin in a discreet and convenient all-in-one vape device. These vapes are designed to preserve the full spectrum of natural terpenes and cannabinoids, ensuring a consistently flavorful and effective experience from the first puff to the last.

"As a native New Yorker, it's always exciting bringing new products like the 'Pocket Pigeon' to my home state," said Mike Tyson. "New York has always been a place of resilience and innovation, and I'm thrilled to offer a top-tier cannabis product that reflects those values. We've worked hard to ensure 'Pocket Pigeon' provides an unparalleled experience, and I believe it will resonate with the sophisticated palate of New York's cannabis community."

One of Tyson 2.0's core missions is to provide the best quality products to the market through continuous product innovation. The "Pocket Pigeon" embodies this commitment by offering a premium vape experience at an entry-level price point. Its discreet design makes it ideal for on-the-go use, while its innovative engineering ensures it maintains its rich taste profile through the entire life cycle of the device, setting a new standard for portable cannabis consumption.

"We are incredibly proud of the 'Pocket Pigeon' and the unique value it brings to the New York market," said Michael Silverman, Co-Owner of Holiday, a key partner in the development and distribution of Tyson 2.0's vape products. "Our collaboration has focused on pushing the boundaries of what's possible in a portable live resin experience, ensuring both exceptional quality and accessibility for consumers."

The "Pocket Pigeon" line is now available through licensed dispensaries across New York. This launch further solidifies Tyson 2.0's commitment to expanding its reach and providing high-quality, accessible cannabis products to a wider audience.

NY Distribution: Black Market , Conbud , FlynnStoned , Leafology , Hibernica , Kings House of Fire , Strainstars .

About Tyson 2.0: Tyson 2.0 is a premier cannabis company founded by legendary boxer, entrepreneur, and advocate Mike Tyson. The company is committed to producing innovative, high-quality cannabis products that champion responsible consumption and promote the plant's potential for well-being. With a focus on purity, potency, and premium experiences, Tyson 2.0 aims to redefine the cannabis landscape.

Tyson 2.0 is a part of Carma HoldCo Inc.

