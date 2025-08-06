Paperclip Participating In National Index Forum August 7-8 In Chicago

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Paperclip Team will have a booth at the event this week in Chicago

HACKENSACK, N.J., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip Inc. (OTCMKTS: PCPJ), a leading provider of innovative content management and data security solutions, will be participating in the National Index Forum (NIF) on Thursday, August 7 and Friday, August 8 in Chicago.

The NIF is a premier event bringing together key stakeholders from across the insurance ecosystem-including marketers, executives, and decision-makers from Field Marketing Organizations (FMOs), Independent Marketing Organizations (IMOs), and Brokerage General Agencies (BGAs). Attendees attend to gain insight into the latest trends, carrier updates, and product innovations in the indexed insurance and annuity space.

As a first-time sponsor, Paperclip will be hosting a booth at the event, showcasing their suite of secure content management tools and data-centric cybersecurity solutions tailored to the insurance and financial services industries.

“We are proud to join the National Index Forum as first-time sponsors,” said Suzy Tuck, Senior Vice President at Paperclip.“With over 30 years of experience serving the insurance industry, many of the organizations attending are long-standing partners. Our team is looking forward to reconnecting with familiar faces and building new relationships during our time in Chicago.”

Paperclip is a technology pioneer delivering secure, cloud-based data management, automation, and cybersecurity solutions that enable companies to streamline operations, reduce costs, and meet rigorous compliance standards.

The company's offerings include:



MOJO® – A patented technology for data transcription that achieves a 99.9% accuracy rate through machine learning, predictive analytics and human verification-and supporting both structured and unstructured documents.

SAFE® – A patented, data-centric cybersecurity platform that protects data at rest, in transit, and in use without disrupting existing workflows.

Virtual Client Folder (VCF) – A document management system designed for scalable, paperless environments, enabling efficient and compliant recordkeeping.

Internet eXpress – An electronic document delivery solution that enables fast and secure exchange with real time tracking-including large documents to any number of recipients. C-mail – An email encryption technology that leverages a proven email encryption algorithm and Paperclip SAFE® technology to make encryption simpler, more affordable and more secure.



With a strong footprint in the insurance, financial services, and healthcare sectors, Paperclip continues to empower organizations to operate securely and efficiently in today's digital landscape.

About the National Index Forum

The National Index Forum is an exclusive, invitation-only event tailored for top executives and marketers in the indexed life and annuity space. Hosted annually, the forum serves as a hub for networking, learning, and strategic discussion among key industry players. Attendees gain firsthand insights from leading carriers, index providers, and product innovators, helping them stay ahead of emerging trends and market shifts.

To learn more about the National Index Forum, visit .

About Paperclip, Inc.

Paperclip is a proven technology partner that continues to revolutionize data security, content and document management for Fortune 1,000 companies worldwide. Every second of every day, our innovative solutions are securely processing, transcribing, storing, and communicating highly sensitive content across the internet. Maximizing efficiency to save millions annually, while maintaining absolute security and compliance.

For more information about Paperclip and its solutions, visit .

CONTACT

Megan Brandow, Director of Marketing & Communications

Paperclip, Inc.

(585) 727-0983

