Heated Windshield Market Trends & Opportunities 2025-2034 Featuring Analysis Of 20 Players Including Nippon Sheet Glass, AGC, And Fuyao Glass
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$4.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research design
1.1.1 Research approach
1.1.2 Data collection methods
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.2.1 Base year calculation
1.2.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.3 Forecast model
1.4 Primary research and validation
1.4.1 Primary sources
1.4.2 Data mining sources
1.5 Market scope & definition
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.1.1 Raw material providers
3.1.1.2 Component providers
3.1.1.3 Manufacturers
3.1.1.4 Technology providers
3.1.1.5 Distribution channel analysis
3.1.1.6 End use
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.2 Technology & innovation landscape
3.3 Patent analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Cost breakdown analysis
3.6 Key news & initiatives
3.7 Impact forces
3.7.1 Growth drivers
3.7.1.1 Increasing adoption in electric vehicles
3.7.1.2 Advancements in smart glass & conductive coatings
3.7.1.3 Stricter safety & visibility regulations
3.7.1.4 Expansion in the commercial vehicle segment
3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.7.2.1 High manufacturing & replacement costs
3.7.2.2 Complex integration with ADAS & smart features
3.8 Growth potential analysis
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Position, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Front
5.3 Rear
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Glass, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Laminated
6.3 Conductive coated glass
6.4 Tempered
6.5 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Vehicle, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Passenger cars
7.2.1 Hatchback
7.2.2 Sedan
7.2.3 SUV
7.3 Commercial vehicle
7.3.1 LCV
7.3.2 MCV
7.3.3 HCV
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Sales Channel, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Aftermarket
8.3 OEM
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 France
9.3.3 UK
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.7 Nordics
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 ANZ
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 UAE
9.6.2 South Africa
9.6.3 Saudi Arabia
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 AGC
10.2 BMW
10.3 Corning
10.4 Ford Motor
10.5 Fuyao Glass
10.6 General Motors
10.7 Guardian Glass
10.8 Hyundai Motor
10.9 Magna
10.10 Mercedes-Benz
10.11 Nippon Sheet Glass
10.12 Pilkington
10.13 Saint-Gobain Sekurit
10.14 Stellantis
10.15 Tesla
10.16 Toyota
10.17 Volkswagen
10.18 Volvo
10.19 Webasto
10.20 Xinyi Glass
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment