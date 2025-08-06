The Majority Of Americans Plan To Work Indefinitely, New Survey Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New data from Asset Preservation reveals that over half of Americans ages 65 and up plan to stay in the workforce for both financial and personal fulfillment reasons.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A seismic shift in retirement trends is underway, with 51% of Americans ages 65-99 intending to work indefinitely, challenging long-held retirement norms, according to a new study by Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax , a leading national financial advisory firm.

Health and mental fulfillment drive continued work.



This study shows 60% of respondents say they keep working to stay mentally and physically active. Our data shows 88% feel that working contributes positively to their mental health.



Economic necessity is a major factor.



This study shows 48% continue working due to financial necessity.



Only 34% feel fully financially prepared for retirement, with 32% not prepared at all and another 34% feeling only somewhat prepared. Overall, 85% say financial considerations influenced their decision to keep working.



Workers plan extended engagement with flexible terms.



Among respondents, 58% expect to continue working at least five more years post-retirement. The majority (62%) prefer part-time roles, balancing income with lifestyle flexibility.

"Working past retirement age is no longer just about paychecks. It has become a choice rooted in well‐being and fulfillment," said Stewart Willis, president of Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax.

As traditional retirement models shift, these trends signal a growing need for individuals to stretch their assets, plan with flexibility and make strategic financial decisions well into their later years. Whether continuing to work or transitioning fully into retirement, long-term financial health increasingly depends on proactive wealth management.

About Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax

Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax is a nationally recognized financial advisory firm serving high-net-worth individuals and families. With headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, and 11 offices nationwide, the firm specializes in comprehensive wealth management, tax planning and estate strategies. Focused on transparency, education and long-term financial security, Asset Preservation helps clients build personalized plans for retirement, investment growth and legacy preservation. Investment advisory services are offered through Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Learn more at apsitaxes.com .

